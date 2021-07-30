









CBS’s brand new series, Secret Celebrity Renovation, has taken to our screens and viewers are wondering who pays for the renovations?

The 2021 series hosted by Nischelle Turner will follow a different celebrity in every episode, showing their appreciation to their nearest and dearest through gifting them with brand new home renovations.

The series which aired on July 9th is a tear-jerker so get the tissues at the ready. But first, let’s find out who pays for the renovations…

Who appears on Secret Celebrity Renovation?

With a wide variety of celebrities taking part in the show, from athletes to musicians and more, season 1 has started with a bang…

Emmy and Grammy award-winning singer and choreographer, Paula Abdul

American Idol singer/songwriter, Lauren Alaina

Actor, singer, comedian and host, Wayne Brady

Former American football quarterback, Boomer Esiason

Grammy-winning rapper, Eve

Modern Family actor, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Survivor winner, Rob Mariano

NBA all-star, Chris Paul

Grammy-winning singer and actor, Anthony Ramos

Three-time Super Bowl champion NFL star, Emmitt Smith

Who pays for the Secret Celebrity Renovation?

The show which sees many big-name celebrities surprising the individuals who helped them to get to their success, has not yet definitively said who pays for the renovations.

However, it is likely the celebrities themselves pay for the renovations. CBS has described the experience as a gift from the celebrities to the homeowners in repaying them for the help and influence that they have previously received.

In the third episode of the series, we can see NBA all-star Chris Paul on his journey into renovating his grandmother’s house.

Featuring a preview clip of Chris’s episode, host Nischelle Turner’s Instagram’s post is captioned: “It was a no brainer who he wanted to do a renovation for! (He tried to buy her a new house she said NO!)”, indicating instead of purchasing a new home, Chris has helped for the renovation cost.

It’s worth noting that the celebrities themselves are highly involved in the renovation process taking place on the show.

From knocking down walls to painting them, the part that celebrities play may just be a helping hand rather than a payment.

How to watch the show

The heart-warming series is currently available in the USA on CBS. Tune in each Friday at 9pm ET/PT to watch the newest episode or watch any episodes you’ve missed on catch-up via CBS.

For any UK fans eager to watch the show, it will be coming your way, however, the exact UK release date is still to be confirmed!

