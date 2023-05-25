Another “great season” of Survivor officially came to a close on May 24. Only one player could be crowned the season 44 winner and many fans thought that they were a deserving champion. Let’s take a look at who wins Survivor 44.

Host Jeff Probst described season 44 as “great” before adding that the show began with “great players,” who had a lot of “comradery.”

Jeff also teased a first look at Survivor 45 during the CBS show. But, let’s take a moment to see who was crowned season 44 winner and how much money they took home.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Who wins Survivor 44?

On May 24, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was crowned the winner of Survivor 44.

He was one of the favorites to win the show alongside Carolyn Wiger during the 2023 series.

Yam Yam is a 36-year-old salon owner who hails from Puerto Rico.

What is the Survivor cash prize?

Not only is Yam Yam officially the Sole Survivor for season 44, but he also takes home a heft $1 million prize.

The salon owner was a clear winner on the CBS show as he won the game with seven votes. Carolyn received zero votes and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt received one vote at the Tribal Council.

During the Survivor 44 Aftershow, host Jeff gave Yam Yam a moment to let it “sink in” that he was the show’s winner and had $1 million coming his way.

Where is Yam Yam from Survivor now?

Judging by Yam Yam’s Instagram page, @yamilpr, he’s an avid traveler. He writes in his bio that he’s explored 57 countries so far.

Yam Yam has been taking to social media since his win to share fan-made Survivor memes and the fact that he was trending on Twitter during the show’s final.

The 36-year-old said during the Aftershow that he made “friends for life,” on Survivor 44 and that he also manifested his win.

He said that he “made a list of every single winner of Survivor and I got to number 44 and I wrote Yam Yam…”