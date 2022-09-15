









The Challenge USA wrapped up after 12 nail-biting episodes on September 14th 2022. The first-ever season of the show kicked off on July 6th and saw contestants from reality shows including Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race compete to win $500,000.

Now that the finale has aired, many fans of the show are wondering who won The Challenge USA. Familiar faces and solid competitors from other shows such as Enzo from Big Brother and Kyra from Love Island all took part in the show’s first season. So, let’s take a look at who was crowned the winner on The Challenge USA.

Who won The Challenge USA?

At the end of The Challenge USA episode 12, not one but two contestants were crowned the winners of season 1.

Danny McCray of Survivor 41 and Sarah Lacina of Survivor Cagayan are the official winners of the show.

Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Domenick Abbate and Cayla Platt from The Amazing Race 33 were the season 1 runners-up.

Danny McCray takes prize money home to family

Taking to Instagram Stories following his win, Danny McCray shared a sweet photo of himself holding his daughter as his wife stood next to them both smiling.

The former Dallas Cowboys NFL Player took home $245,500 after splitting the prize fund with Sarah.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to congratulate Danny on his win. One person tweeted: “Aww, Danny is just a wholesome and amazing person, man, husband, and competitor!!!! Congratulations man!! You deserve this win!!! You’re a Challenge Champion!!!”.

Follow Danny on Instagram where he has 21.6K followers @dannymccray40.

Sarah and Danny made it to World Championships

Given that Sarah and Danny won The Challenge USA, they have both made it to The Challenge World Championships.

Sarah won $254,500 from the show and took to Instagram to repost her fans’ Stories of support following her win.

Many of the contestants quit during the final episode of The Challenge USA, but Sarah and Danny kept going. One fan tweeted their thoughts on the Survivor stars’ win: “Wow! What a finish!!! Congratulations Danny!!! Whew!!! And congratulations Sarah!!! You are proof that you must never quit! No matter how far behind you are in the competition! Great season!”.

With 51.5K followers, Sarah can be found on Instagram @sarahlacina.

View Instagram Post

CATCH UP WITH THE CHALLENGE USA VIA THE CBS WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK