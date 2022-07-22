











CBS viewers are asking the same question in July 2022 – Why is there no Big Brother tonight? The show usually airs on a Thursday but when July 21st came around there was no BB24 to be seen. The CBS programme has experienced some schedule changes and one hour guest has already left.

BB24 airs three times a week in 2022 and also has a live feed that viewers can tune into to watch the house guests around the clock. Pooch, Taylor, Turner and co are all still in with a chance of bagging themselves a $750,000 prize. So, let’s find out more about what happened to Thursday’s episode and when the show is back on.

The last Big Brother season wrapped up in September 2021 and Xavier Prather was crowned the show’s winner.

Now, as of July 6th, Big Brother is back with its 24th season.

With a 90-minute premiere episode, BB24 kicked off on Wednesday, July 6th at 8/7c on CBS.

Why is there no Big Brother tonight?

On Thursday, July 21st, BB24 was meant to have its first eviction.

Gold Derby reports that “due to CBS’ coverage of the Jan 6 congressional hearings”, Big Brother’s eviction episode was postponed.

BB24’s house eviction episode was initially moved to Friday, July 22nd but, as per E! News, it’s been moved again.

The head honchos at CBS decided to move the episode to Sunday, July 24th and give viewers a whopping two-hour-long eviction night.

When is the show back on CBS?

Big Brother fans can look forward to a 120-minute episode on Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c.

Voting is now closed for who is heading home and viewers will find out who has been dedicated in a two-hour instalment.

The BB live feeds are still running so fans can stay up-to-date with the house guests.

