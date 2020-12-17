Who are Will and James? Meet the 2020 Amazing Race winners on Instagram!











Will and James made history as the winners of The Amazing Race season 32. Let’s meet the couple on Instagram!

Contestants raced across different parts of the globe, all in the hopes of winning a $1 million cash prize at the finish line.

Will and James went head-to-head with 2 other teams during the finale, and shocked viewers with a surprise proposal after their win.

So who are Will and James? We found the couple on Instagram…

Meet Will and James

Couple Will and James came out top on The Amazing Race season 32.

William Jardell, 30, is a model from Texas, who came runner-up on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model in 2014.

He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, with a degree in Biomedical Science and Minor in Art and Architecture History.

James Wallington is a host and travel content creator.

He moved from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Los Angeles in 2009, and has worked in the entertainment industry ever since.

Will and James: Relationship timeline

The couple met in 2014 and say it was “love at first sight” on their website.

Their first trip together was to New York City – in fact, they have travelled so much that used to call themselves The Backpacking Boyfriends!

They got engaged in 2018, with plans to get married on October 2020.

However, they had to postpone their plans due to the global pandemic.

Now, they run a Youtube channel together, which has over 26k subscribers.

Wait omg I am so happy for #TheBoyfriends winning #TheAmazingRace. So proud of them! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Congratulations Will and James! — Rexieboy (@YoRexieBoy) December 17, 2020

Do Will and James have Instagram?

Yes

Fans of the winning couple can follow three of their accounts!

They have a shared profile, as well as their own individual profiles.

For regular updates of James’ travelling adventures, which are usually accompanied by Will, follow @whereswallington.

You can also follow Will at @williamjardell for all his latest ventures!

