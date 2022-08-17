











The Young And The Restless star Michelle Stafford is a devoted mother of two who frequently gushes about how appreciative she is for her kids.

Stafford has portrayed Y&R’s Phyllis Summers for nearly two decades after making her first appearance in 1994. Her character has endured a turbulent family life, including her divorce from rock star Danny Romalotti and strained marriage with Nick Newman, which also ended after Nick chose to reunite with ex-wife Sharon Collins.

Off-screen, however, Stafford’s family life isn’t half as complicated; the actress is a mother-of-two and loves to show off her pride and joy.

Michelle Stafford is “lucky” to have her two kids

When Michelle’s not on set, she’s spending precious family time with her two kids: Natalia Scout Lee, born December 2009 via gestational surrogate, and Jameson Jones Lee, age six.

Just look at her Instagram bio, and you can tell they’re her priority. “Just a glorified Uber driver to Natalia and Jameson,” it reads.

The 56-year-old’s latest post shows fans a glimpse into their everyday life with a montage of the trio enjoying the outdoors and filming TikToks.

She captioned it: “Cuz I’m so lucky. Even if you don’t feel lucky some days. Remind yourself.”

Her 225k fans have watched Natalia and Jameson grow up through Michelle’s post, and they’re always shocked at how the mother-daughter duo look so alike. “Your daughter is gorgeous just like her mom,” one fan commented.

Another similarly added: “I love you so much, I love your family, you’re such a great mom.”

Michelle “went through years of literal hell” to have her own family, including seven surgeries and nine failed adoption cycles, but she’s now happier than ever.

She’s faced criticism for being single

Although a mother of two, the actress has never married and has always kept her private life out of the spotlight. In 2013, Michelle revealed the time an in-vitro doctor, who performed two surgeries on her, suddenly confessed his feelings for her.

It’s likely things never came from it as she received hate for being a single mom in her 40s and 50s. “How come you’re single?” “What kind of a loser must you be?” “There must be something wrong!” were some of the hurtful comments.

Michelle has turned the negativity into a success through her web series, The Stafford Project, poking fun at her difficult moments. “I am able to look back at everything and find the humor in it all. And I do know how to tell a good story! So I thought, why not turn all this into a web show? Self-deprecation is my friend,” she explained.

