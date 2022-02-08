1000-lb Best Friends films Meghan and Vannessa in this USA location











Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross are sharing their journey to try and lose weight on TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends, following the success of the 1000-lb Sisters. So, where do they live?

The besties are already recognised for their previous appearance on the network’s Too Large series, and are back with their own show as they throw out the junk food and attempt to focus on a healthier way of living.

While Meghan has had weight loss surgery, Vannessa has not. But other than that, their long-running friendship sees them go through a similar process on 1000-lb Best Friends.

Viewers are wondering where the duo live and whether they reside in the same home.

1000-lb Best Friends: Filming location

The new spin-off 1000-lb Best Friends is filmed in Georgia, where Meghan and Vannessa pay the well-known Dr. Procter a visit, who regularly appears on the original show 1000-lb Sisters.

Vannessa appears to live in Atlanta, Georgia, a location she usually tags in her Instagram pictures. Meghan, on the other hand, reportedly lives in Hoschton, Georgia, and is originally from Stockbridge, Georgia.

Dr. Procter is known to be based in Atlanta, and is thought to regularly attend Georgia sporting events, including University of Georgia football games and Atlanta United matches.

Some viewers were led to think the location took place in Kentucky, due to the similar look of the area, but this is in fact not where cameras were set up for the show.

The duo don’t live together

Although Vannessa and Meghan tend to give camera confessionals together, they don’t actually live in the same house. They may be best friends, but they also have their own personal (and separate) homes.

Vannessa has been seen travelling further afield, to see her family in Covington, Georgia, for example, but Meghan is just an hour’s drive away from her best friend. This doesn’t stop them from regularly hanging out!

Meghan’s PO Box has been made public in her Instagram bio, at 713 Hoschton, GA 30548 USA. It often looks like both her and Vannessa are together so often that they might as well live together, but this is not the case.

Looking through Meghan’s Instagram, she appears to spend lots of time with her partner Jon. She saw in the New Year 2022 with him, after first meeting him on the World of Warcraft video game.

Where do Tina and Ashely live?

Their bestie Tina’s PO Box appears to have the same address as Meghan’s, which suggests they are likely to live in the same area, in Hoschton, Georgia. Ashely Sutton currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ashely is originally from Riverdale, Georgia, so it is thought the four best friends all met somewhere in the middle. Tina appears to be in a relationship, so it is thought that she may live with her partner. She also has a daughter.

