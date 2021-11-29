1000-lb Sisters star Chris Combs is no longer the master of losing weight











Tammy and Amy’s brother Chris Combs went full speed ahead when he decided to also lose weight, but has since put on the pounds again.

Chris is known for being Tammy‘s strict brother, who has her best interests at heart and encourages her to continue with losing weight.

He joined his sisters while they began losing weight, to find that he was dropping the pounds like no tomorrow in the second season.

However, Chris wasn’t able to keep up his motivation and slipped back into putting the weight he lost back on, as revealed in Season 3.

LOOK: Sheryl Underwood’s weight loss makes her unrecognisable

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Chris dropped the pounds rapidly

Chris embarked on a weight loss journey alongside sister Tammy last season, hoping to be approved for surgery.

Despite finding it hard to ditch the junk food, he was told that he only needs to lose 15 pounds to get the gastric bypass surgery if he wished.

The main goal for his weight loss journey was to show his daughter Emma that she could turn her life around before needing surgery.

He dropped the pounds enough that he was given the go-ahead for the procedure after Season 2, but never actually underwent the surgery.

Producer: Which is your favorite exercise from today?

Chris: I didn’t know there was a favorite exercise #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/s3yGwfo0gm — Lisa Simpson (@lisa_toes) November 23, 2021

Tammy’s brother moved up scales

Devastating news took place when a boil grew on the inside of his leg.

Tammy’s brother was forced to rest and could no longer keep up his workout regimen, after his other sister Amy qualified for surgery.

This meant that Chris eventually ended up putting on all of the pounds that he had lost, despite initially going on a diet and exercise program.

Originally on his way to being about 375, he recently revealed he had gained nearly 45 pounds since getting the boil on his leg.

Tammy talking about Chris putting on the weight she lost #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/ieaveffL8v — Cluckzilla (@chckenhed) November 28, 2021

90 DAY FIANCE: Does Kenneth have an ex-wife? His family explored

Chris Combs: Before and after

Chris began his weight loss journey at 400 pounds, which is a lesser amount than his sister Tammy, who weighs over 600 lbs.

His increase in weight was first noticed by sister Amy, who did a double take when he got out of the car picking Tammy up.

She commented that it looked like he had put on water weight, but he ended up telling her that his belly was due to putting on the pounds.

With hopes to still get surgery, he told his sibling that it is so much easier to put on weight than it is to lose it. Despite this, he’s still following his diet!

Although the difference could be down to the angle of Chris’s device, he looked significantly heavier in the face nine months ago.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK