1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is in hospital but not for weight reasons

Several days before the Monday 29th episode of the TLC reality series, which has been showing her weight loss journey, she has been hospitalized.

Tammy shared a video on TikTok wearing a hospital gown, with a tube attached to her neck. Since then, many have made assumptions about why.

We can reveal why Tammy is in hospital on life support, giving fans the latest update on her health post-filming.

Why is Tammy Slaton in hospital?

Tammy Slaton explained that she had to go to hospital and undergo a tracheotomy, after getting carbon dioxide poisoning.

This meant that doctors had to cut a hole in her throat to give her oxygen.

The poisoning had led to Tammy getting pneumonia for another time, as well as being put on life support in the hospital.

She explained that her voice sounded strange because doctors gave her a tracheostomy to help airflow.

Despite being on life support, Tammy said she is “good”.

Viewers worry for Tammy’s health

For several years, fans have been worried for Tammy due to her failure to lose weight. However, recently she has been dropping the pounds.

Then when she posted pictures of her vaping while wearing an oxygen mask, there was a huge wave of concern among her followers.

After leaving the weight loss rehabilitation centre, claiming she will only eat one burger a day, her TLC fans were worried she would relapse.

So when Tammy’s most recent videos showed her spending time in hospital, including on Thanksgiving, there was an uproar of worry.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has now turned recent comments off. One fan wrote: “Get better soon!! We are all praying.”

Another said that she’s “got to change”, adding that they are worried she will not be here any longer if she doesn’t.

Tammy is spending to much time on men, rather than losing weight. Something must change soon. #1000lbSisters — SingetheBinge (@singethe_b) November 28, 2021

Updates on Tammy’s journey

Tammy revealed she was meant to be leaving the hospital in two days, so if all went to plan, it is thought she is no longer there.

She said she plans to go to another rehabilitation centre to continue her weight loss journey and get her strength back.

It comes after it was revealed she had dropped 60 pounds, after being ordered to lose 100 when entering rehabilitation.

Recently, Tammy’s brother Chris shared his concerns when he thought her new boyfriend may be hindering her weight loss journey.

