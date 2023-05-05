Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters’ weight loss update on TikTok proves she’s living her best life. Her TikTok has been filled with fun days out, from ditching her wheelchair to hang with Trailer Trash Tammy, to riding in the front seat.

As 1000-lb Sisters season 4 played out, Tammy was rushed to the hospital as her family started to plan her funeral. However, she realized how dangerous her 717lb (325kg) weight was and changed her life around.

After being approved for surgery, the TLC star has been hanging out with her sister Amy Slaton and friends, enjoying married life with husband Caleb Willingham, and is now riding in the front seat – which she couldn’t do before.

Tammy from 1000-lb Sisters: Weight loss

Tammy from 1000-lb Sisters has undergone a transformational weight loss, involving being approved for surgery which she underwent in 2022. She also spent months in rehab, where she met her now-husband, Caleb.

She has now dropped 300lb as she takes on a whole new healthier lifestyle post-surgery. Tammy is still wearing her tracheostomy which was previously attached to her neck to help her breathe.

The reality TV star has even had to buy new clothes after weight loss, as shared on her TikTok page. It comes after she was challenged with getting her weight down to 550lb, and surpassed that goal to 534lb.

Slaton sisters’ TikTok in car

Tammy has shared multiple TikToks wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a car. During 1000-lb Sisters season 4, she would be transported in and out of a van in a wheelchair as she could not work by herself for long.

Now, she’s posing for pictures and standing by herself, marking a huge transformation since she underwent weight loss surgery. In her latest TikTok, Tammy fangirled over Bunnie, AKA The Trailerpark Barbara Walters, and Jelly Roll.

In less than 24 hours, Tammy’s video has received over 7,000 likes as she debuts her weight loss since 1000-lb Sisters season 4. Her comments are inundated with proud followers who have watched her journey for years.

1000-lb Sisters feel ‘so proud’

When Tammy began uploading TikToks and Instagram posts wearing a seat belt in a car, many were impressed. One fan wrote: “I am so excited to see you sitting in the front seat. So proud of the work you’re doing.”

Another simply penned: “OMG YOU LOOK AMAZING.”

“I’m so happy to see you loving your life and being the free soul that you are,” commented a follower.

And that wasn’t all for the 1000-lb Sisters fans who quickly noticed she had a seat belt on. “Are you in a seat with a seatbelt?! I know it seems silly but I am so proud of you Tammy! I knew you could do this. ❤️,” said a fan.