Seven things you need to know about Tash - Ibiza Weekender’s bombshell beauty!

Ibiza Weekender 2020 has officially kicked off and we are absolutely loving it!

The latest season of the ITV2 franchise started on Sunday, January 19th, 2020, and follows a group of 18-24 year old’s as they embark on a raunchy weekend away in Ibiza.

Weekender OG’s Jordan Davies and David Potts are leading the way as per usual. And now, there are some newbies to the rep squad in 2020.

The show is deliciously entertaining, and last year everyone was losing their minds over Tash. So, who is the returning rep? Where is she from? What does she do in the outside world?

Ibiza Weekender Tash: Full name

Commonly referred to on the show as Tash – or the only rep that actually does any work – her full name is Natasha Kiran.

On Instagram, you can find her under @tashweekender while Depop and Snapchat are all about @tashakiran.

Where is Tash From?

Natasha hails from Manchester and likes to hang out at nightclub events such as Toy BoX.

Despite this, her accent isn’t particularly strong.

Has Tash been on TV before?

Yes! While we’re not expecting you to recognise Tash from a brief 2017 cameo, she did appear on E4’s Coach Trip.

Looking at her Instagram, she popped up in a 2017 episode and ended up in Croatia, although she didn’t win the show.

Ibiza Weekender: Tash is a Summer girl

Yep, I’m sure she rocks a great winter outfit, but Natasha lives for the sun. Besides, who can blame her!

Her Instagram is an absolute goldmine for summer styles and ideas, so get on it before a striking hot 2020 rolls around.

She Loves a Drunk Selfie

Something we’re all guilty of! We’ve all woken up in the morning, scrolling through the vast selection of selfies taken the night for.

It looks like Natasha has perfected the art of the drunk selfie. Let’s not get too jealous!

Ibiza Weekender: Tash looks killer in black

Black can often be really difficult to pull off, but Natasha’s posts prove that she’s found a way to do just that.

According to the decorative backdrop, she’s “oh so guilty” as charged!

She’s an Angel…

Of course, last but not least, Natasha is a real-life angel.

`We’re all loving her on Ibiza Weekender, and this certainly confirms why!

WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER ON ITV2 FROM SUNDAY, JANUARY 19TH 2020 AT 10 PM.