Naked and Afraid XL: Is there prize money for the 60 Day survival challenge?











The Discovery Channel show Naked and Afraid XL started on April 25 this year.

The brand new season of the show featured its 10th episode yesterday on Sunday, June 27.

The new show is a spin-off of Discovery’s highly successful show Naked and Afraid franchise. This seventh season is entitled Naked and Afraid XL: Legends.

However, given that the show’s twelve cast members are left alone to survive in the wilderness for 60 days, it also known as the “60 Day Survival challenge.”

As the survival show is inching close to its finale, fans are wondering about the prize money for the show’s winner.

Is there prize money for 60 Day Survival challenge?

No, there is no prize money for the winner of the show whatsoever.

Audiences know that the show’s states that the contestants’ only prize is their “pride and sense of accomplishment.”

Moreover, the show’s casting director Kristi Russell also confirmed in a 2015 interview that “there is no prize.” Discovery’s Naked and Afraid franchise has never had any prize money, to begin with.

This might leave many in shock wondering why would the contestants put themselves through a journey this gruesome for nothing.

However, that’s not entirely true, the contestants do get compensated for their time despite the lack of the prize money for the 60-day survival challenge on Naked and Afraid XL.

Naked and Afraid XL contestants’ pay explored

While the show makers believe that surviving the experience in itself is a prize, season 7’s Survival XL cast will receive a bit of money to compensate for their time and loss of earnings during their time on the show.

In 2014, Naked and Afraid had revealed that they paid $5,000 for the season to each contestant. Given that the franchise has gotten bigger and better since then, we can expect that amount to have risen considerably since then.

A look into the Discovery show

Naked and Afraid Season 7 was filmed in the US state of Louisiana, the main location being Atchafalaya Basin.

The location is reportedly full of murky waters and has predators lurking over its 7,000 acres of vast land.

The area boasts of alligators, bobcats, black bears, Florida panthers, and many more. The season 7 Survival XL’s cast has to put all their physical skills and mental resilience to use,

To add to their challenges, the participant’s filmed during winter and they will face near-freezing temperatures.