7 Little Johnstons fans confused on where the season 16 finale went











TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons has been airing its 16th season since August 16th 2022. So when its usual Tuesday night slot didn’t air on October 25th, viewers were concerned about what happened to the show’s season finale.

From Matt and Zach Roloff’s feud over the 16 acres of Roloff Farms being sold, to Trent’s snoring keeping Amber up at night and putting his health in danger, season 16 has been full of the latest dramas in the famous family.

So when the usual 9pm episode didn’t air, many were curious about the usual season finale that airs at the end of each season. Let’s find out what happened and how fans are reacting to the ‘missing’ episode.

TLC fans confused at ‘missing’ finale ep

When 7 Little Johnstons didn’t air on Tuesday, October 25th at 9pm, fans were left confused. The 18th episode saw the Johnstons head to Spokane for the yearly Little People of America convention to meet up with friends, including Joose.

Then, while Anna, Alex and Emma give updates on their dating lives, Jonah and Ashley reunited to discuss rekindling. The two had previously announced they were going on a break but are “doing pretty good” otherwise.

Fans felt that the season finale ended on a cliffhanger and therefore were expecting to see how events play out on October 25th. However, avid viewers will have to wait until season 17 to catch up with the family.

7 Little Johnstons season 16 finale

The 7 Little Johnstons season 16 finale aired on Tuesday, October 18th. Many fans were unaware that this was the last episode of the season to air and expected its usual slot to air exactly one week later.

However, the family themselves confirmed on social media that the finale would air on the 18th. But those who didn’t spot the post on Instagram were faced with confusion when the TLC schedule played another show (MBFFL).

Season 16 saw 10 episodes air – two more episodes than they had during season 15! Since the finale aired, the family have been celebrating spooky season by dressing up in Halloween costumes for a Johnsons party.

‘Feels like the season just started’

Although season 16 began airing in August, viewers feel like they have only just returned to TV screens. However, fans have reported that the Johnstons family were spotted filming in Sweden and Finland.

The family responded to a fan with a wink after they asked if they would see the Johnstons‘ trip to Finland on the show. It comes after the family posted a video of their “life changing forever” when meeting exchange student Joose.

One fan wrote: “Feels like the season just started 💁🏻‍♀️🥰.”

Another penned: “No it can’t be the finale yet!!”

“WOW NOOOOOO SEEM LIKE IT JUST STARTED THANK YOU FOR SHARING DAY TO DAY LOVE THE JOHNSTONS 4 EVA♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾,” a fan commented on their Instagram page.

