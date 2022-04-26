7 Little Johnston's Jonah concerns fans over his health as he "slurs words" during episode preview













We only recently found out that Jonah from 7 Little Johnstons had surgery on his wisdom teeth, that seemingly went very well. However, TLC released a promo clip for the upcoming episode and it showed the situation with Jonah a lot differently from what we thought.

The entire ordeal appeared to be a lot more serious than we thought with the parents also commenting on a very scary message underneath the video.

Reality Titbit has all the details on what to expect from the episode as well as what we know so far from the video. Check it out.

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: ‘Jonah Blindsides Ashley With Shocking News! | 7 Little Johnstons’

Trent and Amber received a phone call “no parent wants to get”

On Monday, TLC released a preview from Tuesday night’s 7 Little Johnstons episode which showed Jonah’s surgery in more depth. The video was very concerning with the parents saying:

We received a call from Jonah, his words were slurred and he wasn’t making sense. He kept telling me ‘dad I don’t know what’s going on.’ Trevor Johnston, TLC

Towards the end of the clip, Jonah’s dad got a little tearful and its left fans wondering what actually happened to Jonah after his surgery? The parents commented on the video saying:

Wisdom teeth happened last week…by FAR not wisdom teeth!

Fans speculate on what they think happened

After watching the video, the comment section quickly filled up with followers of the show speculating on what happened to Jonh after his surgery. The most common theory was that he may have had some sort of allergic reaction to the anaesthesia. Many comments were similar too:

It could be stroke-like symptoms or a serious reaction to the anaesthesia, or a combination. Instagram

Other fans were simply showing their love and support to the family, saying:

Oh god, this is awful to hear!!! I hope he is okay. Sending all my love and praying for our little Jonah.” Instagram

We will have to wait for the episode on Tuesday 26 April to find out more about what happened to Jonah. Instagram

Jonah’s wisdom teeth surgery

Viewers of the show expressed their concern for Jonah a few weeks back after it had been announced that he was having his wisdom teeth removed. Although wisdom teeth removal is pretty common it can be very painful and can even cause infection at times.

At the time it appeared if everything had gone smoothly after his mom shared a picture of him seemingly “recovering” but other fans showed their concern, and clearly for a good reason.

We hope Jonah is well after his health scare.

