90 Day fans debate Debbie’s age amid heavily edited promo pics













Any 90 Day Fiance fans will know Debbie Johnson by now as she was first introduced during season 6 of 90 Day Single Life as Colt Johnson’s mother. The mother returned to the reality show for Single Life to put herself out there for the first time since being widowed more than 13 years ago.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that she seemed to look drastically different in her promo pictures for the show, however, and have been left wondering how old the reality TV star is.

Keep reading to find out her age as well as her impressive makeover that has shaved off at least 20 years.

Debbie Johnson. Picture: 90 Day Fiance Debbie Johnson Shows Off Transformation

How old is Debbie Johnson

Debbie is 69 years old and although we don’t know her exact birth date, she is looking incredible for a woman almost hitting 70.

Johnson had her makeover last year in time for her debut as a new singleton on the show, which has helped her revive her youthful look as she prepares to embrace her new dating life, she explained to us weekly:

I’ve never had a makeover before, this is my first, but I love it and I feel better than ever. Debbie Johnson, UsWeekly

Fans noticed that her promo pic for Single life looked like a completely different person and although she loomed great it also received some backlash for being “edited.” The picture showed her with new hair and makeup but also somehow no wrinkles whatsoever.

Fans think she may be “catfishing”

Fans commented on how Debbie looked more like a “45-year-old woman than 70” in the promo pic and think she may be catfishing her dates. One fan said via Twitter:

What is the 90-day obsession with editing photos so much that it’s no longer even looks like the person? I had to take a good hard look to figure out who this Debbie was. Twitter

However, many fans aren’t blaming Debbie, but more so the producers of the show as they are usually the ones editing the pictures. Although the makeover has stirred up fans, we are still loving seeing her on the show.

Debbie’s Instagram shows the star through the decades

Though she looks young in her promo pictures, fans can actually see what she looked like when she was a young adult on her Instagram as she frequently posts pictures of her throughout the decades. One picture of her in 1969 explained:

Flashback Friday, the year was 1969. It was the last public performance of the Beatles. Woodstock had 350,000 fans show up. We landed on the moon. The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was introduced. Charles Manson and his followers killed 7 people. The Vietnam war was still taking our young men. Debbie Johnson, Instagram

The pictures aren’t just from 1969, they range from the ’50s to the ’70s and under each picture she explains what significant things were going on at the time, for example, Elvis’ death and the Vietnam war.

