









Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally.

It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her and Kody on Instagram, admitting that it would be an “interesting crossover” as they are both from different TLC shows. However, it is not what people think.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with words of warning and shock, but Elicia has since spoken out to tell her followers that the photo is just a joke, and explained how she came to meet Kody in the first place.

Elicia posts selfie with Kody

Elicia, the mom of Deavan Clegg, shared a photo with Kody on October 13th, where she held one of her thumbs up while dressed in a hoodie. The latter took the snap of them together and appeared to be dressed in a smart suit.

She captioned the post: “This would make an interesting crossover.” The photo received over 370 likes and a multitude of comments from 90 Day Fiance fans who could not understand why they were hanging out.

It was the first time Elicia had met Kody as part of a “random” moment bumping into him. Fans were convinced they may be dating but this isn’t the case, as confirmed by the star herself.

90 Day Fiance fans react to snap

When Elicia uploaded the post with Kody, many didn’t agree with the idea of them being together, which has now been debunked as untrue. The majority felt that she “wouldn’t put up” with the Sister Wives star.

One follower wrote: “Wow, I can’t believe you met Kody. Very interesting 😮🔥.”

Another said: “ELICIA!!!! What the heck?? You would definitely put Kody in his place. Lol.”

Some fans were totally for the show crossover. A fan penned: “Kinda funny. Kinda awesome. 😂 I watch both shows, and yeah, a crossover would be really interesting 🤔.”

Elicia reveals how they met

Elicia shut down any rumors by revealing that she was staying in the same hotel where Kody was filming. She told a fan: “No worries.. just a joke. TLC just happened to be filming at hotel I was staying at 😂❤️.”

She also replied to other shocked fans by saying “it would be funny” and, when asked if he asked her to be his new wife, the 90 Day Fiance cast member responded: “😂😂😂 could you imagine?? 😂.”

The reality TV personality even gave her take on Sister Wives as a show. She wrote to a follower: “They are an interesting family to watch.. I honestly wonder how the show will end.”

