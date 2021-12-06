90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way











Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected.

TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.

Putting aside their couple highs and woes, there’s something else that fans haven’t been able to stop noticing: the amount of weight Ari seemed to lose incredibly quickly.

The way she dropped the pounds isn’t a ‘typical’ way to lose weight, though.

Viewers react to Ari’s sudden weight loss

Fans of 90 Day Fiance noticed that she looked noticeably thinner, after wearing a red dress on a recent episode.

However, it’s just one of the first times in a while that the TLC star has shown off a lot of skin!

She actually lost weight back in February, but many viewers have only just started to pick up on her transformation.

One fan wrote: “Every #90dayfiance fan who thinks ari had plastic surgery must have never seen anyone lose weight & get Botox.”

Another said: “Ari looks like she has lost a lot of weight in her talking head one on ones…”

“Wow! Ari looks amazing! That dress!!! #90DayFiance“, one Twitter user reacted.

Did Ari lose weight!? She looks spectacular in that dress! #90DayFiance — Michael 🇨🇦🎄🎁 (@ChefGibson) December 6, 2021

The totally bizarre way Ari dropped the pounds

Ari’s way of losing weight was completely unintentional. The pounds actually began to drop when she began breast-feeding her son, who she shares with Biniyam.

She lost what appeared to be all of her baby weight, plus extra that she originally had before falling pregnant.

Breast-feeding her son Avi Bavi intentionally led to her losing weight, as she revealed she had lost 50 pounds in total.

Giving away that the secret was breast-feeding, she continued to till-feeding him, even after he turned one years old.

Transformation pictures that were first shared in February showed off a much slimmer, more toned physique. A picture taken of her posing in June 2020 pre-weight loss (below) shows Ari looking noticeably different!

She never said that she had tried to lose weight following the birth, but it appears she done so as a by-product of breast-feeding her son.

90 Day Fiance: Ari before and after

Ari didn’t just achieve a totally different body, but also a newfound confidence.

She previously covered up a lot more, but is now wearing dresses, crop tops and shorts, which was likely much more comfortable when living in the Ethiopian heat!

While pregnant, of course she had extra pounds on her, but even older pictures from her time at University in 2018 show a more curvy figure.

Her much more slim appearance now makes her look taller.