Are Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Fans have theories about TLC couple!











90 Day Fiancé viewers wonder whether Mike and Natalie are still together after their appearances on the TLC show. Some have their own theories where the couple is in 2021.

If we have to name the most burning question for 90 Day Fiancé fans, then it is definitely this one – Are the couples from the show still together?

All eyes are on Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist who have finally decided on a wedding date in season 8 of the TLC show.

But are Mike and Natalie still in a relationship? Here’s what we found about the couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Mike and Natalie

The couple made their first appearances on 90 Day Fiancé on the show’s seventh season.

Mike, 35, comes from Sequim, Washington, while his partner Natalie, also 35, is from Kyiv, Ukraine.

While waiting for Natalie’s K-1 visa, Mike visited her in Ukraine where the two got to know each other better.

The couple had a few challenges at the start of their relationship, from different views about children to dietary lifestyles, fans sensed trouble for Mike and Natalie at an early stage.

90 Day Fiancé fans are not that convinced that the couple would last outside of the show, but are Mike and Natalie still together?

Are Mike and Natalie still together?

It’s unknown if Mike and Natalie are still in a relationship.

The two are very tight-lipped where they are in 2021 and so are their social media profiles. We won’t count Mike’s Instagram as he hardly posts on his personal profile.

As for Natalie, she is more active on her account but there are no snaps with Mike.

So, they are either very secretive about their relationship and don’t want to reveal any spoilers for now or they have called it quits after the show.

The only interaction we’ve found so far is a comment exchange between a fan and Natalie. A social media user took to Instagram and wrote: “I know where Mike hid the ring!”

Natalie responded: “Where?” followed my a laughing emoji.

Viewers have their own theories about Mike and Natalie

As usual, viewers have their own theories about whether Mike and Natalie are still in love in 2021.

One viewer reacted: “I just don’t get Mike and Natalie. They don’t seems like a happy couple who is totally in love. They already act like they been together for 60 years and bored of each other.”

Another one tweeted: “I feel like Mike and Natalie have so much fun together, but I am still confused about their relationship and how they feel about each other.”

Someone else added: “Mike and Natalie‘s relationship reminds me of when you try to force together two magnets on the wrong ends and they WILL NOT CONNECT.”

