90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Memphis Smith has taken to Instagram to show off her incredible weight loss. Fans of the TLC show will remember her turbulent relationship with Hamza, but may not recognize her after her incredible body transformation.

The star has taken to her Instagram to show off her weight loss and one-year postpartum body, and fans are flooding the comments with compliments.

We take a look into Memphis’ incredible weight loss journey.

90 Day Fiance star Memphis shows off her incredible weight loss on Instagram

Memphis took to Instagram to show off her body transformation to her 177k followers.

The 90 Day Fiance star has lost a ton of weight since breaking up with Hamza, which some fans were calling her ‘revenge body.’ She’s now taken to the platform to stun fans with even more progress with a bathroom selfie.

Her fans were in awe, with one follower commenting: “Girl what’s the secret? I need that waistline.”

Another penned: “You are glowing Memphis! Beautiful.”

Memphis thanked fans in the comments, letting fans know her weight loss was all natural.

“Thank you everyone for the kind words! Let’s learn to celebrate the little things! Parents know all too well how difficult it is to get you time. This was just a little victory with no poop, throw up or any other bodily fluids on me! All fun.”

The 90 Day Fiance star has always promoted body positivity

Throughout the star’s pregnancy, she continued to post body-positive snaps and messages for her followers.

In a post last year, in the middle of her pregnancy she wrote: “Once we learn to support each other no matter what anyone else has to say about our bodies during and after pregnancy I guarantee we can decrease some of these negative expectations the world puts on us!”

She received words of support from fellow 90 Day stars including Alina who said: “You are a Goddess!!!”

Memphis and Hamza’s daughter turned one

Memphis and Hamza have a daughter together, and fans will remember the reveal airing on the TLC show. However, the couple are no longer together.

Speaking to the camera at the time Memphis said: “I was not trying to get pregnant on this trip, but we weren’t taking a lot of precautions, so I mean, we knew that this is something that can happen”.

Sharing pictures to Instagram on her daughter’s first birthday, the 90 Day Fiance star wrote:

“Never did I think in a MILLION YEARS I’d have another little[one]! But God knew different! He knew that you would bring something special to our lives and boy did you ever.”

