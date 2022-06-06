











Tensions seem to be running high for 90 Day Fiancé‘s Jibri and fiancée Miona as they head across the country to see one of Jibri’s bandmates, Daveed Dacho, from The Black Serbs. Miona has butted heads with Daveed in the past.

And no wonder things are tense as Jibri then reveals he has also had issues with Daveed in the past – Dacho actually put him in a three-day coma! Reality Titbit has all the details on the latest 90 Day Fiancé drama. Check it out.

Miona ‘doesn’t trust’ Daveed

During the episode, while the couple are on their way to see Daveed, Miona reveals she “doesn’t trust” him but Jibri insists Daveed is a “good dude”.

The band members went to school together and Jibri mentions they have “been through a lot” and asks Miona to give Daveed a chance to show his true side.

However, Miona seems sceptical about the meeting and perhaps she’s right as Jibri goes on to shock his girlfriend – and us – by revealing their bond involved physical trauma. Jibri went on to reveal:

He put me in a coma in high school Jibri, 90 Day Fiancé

Why did Daveed kick Jibri in the head?

Daveed put Jibri in a coma that lasted three days when they were in high school. Jibri went on to explain the reason Daveed Dacho kicked him in the head was he was making fun of his Serbian accent.

The story doesn’t end there, though. After Jibri recovered from his injuries he met a Serbian girl at a party, who he instantly hit it off with and they soon began to date. However, three months into the relationship Jibri realised the girl he was dating was Daveed’s twin sister.

So, the pair really are close!

They ended up forming a band

Jibri and Daveed’s sister soon broke up but he and Daveed ended up growing their friendship again and became really close, so close in fact they decided to form a band called The Black Serbs.

They had always connected through music and this was the reason for them starting their own band and writing their own material. Jibri and Daveed’s band released an album in 2019 entitled Space Punk, and since then they’ve had opportunities to tour in Serbia, which is where Jibri met Miona.

The tension between Miona and Daveed is still there, however, as Daveed blames Jibri’s girlfriend for him not “putting much effort” into the band any more.

