90 Day Fiance's Jay "ghosted" Debbie after three pretty awkward dates













One of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s newest cast members looking for a second chance at love is Debbie Johnson, mother of 90 Day alum, Colt Johnson. Debbie has been single for years after her husband and love of her life tragically died after over two decades of marriage.

Johnson has had time to heal and the single mom is now looking to find love again. Debbie began her journey by dating a guy called Jay,n who she was very excited about. However, their journey so far has been far from the best after he stood her up more than once.

Reality Titbit has all the details on what happened between the pair as well as the latest update on the current status of their “relationship.” Keep reading to find out.

Debbie and Jay got off to a bad start

Debbie started her journey extremely excited to meet someone new and fans were left pretty upset after seeing the way her new date, Jay, treated her.

On their second meeting, Debbie gets very glammed up and puts a real effort in for her date only to be let down when Jay stood her up. Johnson was upset as she was hoping that there may be potential for a relationship there.

They then arranged another date after Debbie decided to give him another chance. Once again she dressed up for him, with her daughter even commenting that she looked like a “MILF”.

This time, Jay did show up, however, it wasn’t the best of dates and viewers even commented that they “could see that he isn’t into her”. Despite this, they did arrange to go on another date at the end of the evening.

Jay stood Debbie up

After their slightly awkward date, the pair didn’t text much at all, but they did arrange another meeting. When they met for their next date, once again Debbie appeared very excited and seemed to really like Jay but it was downhill from the word go.

Debbie arrived at the date where she waited for thirty minutes with no phone call or text. Johnson then took things into her own hands and tried to call Jay but was sent straight to voicemail.

Debbie was very upset and decided to leave him an angry voicemail saying, “Where the f**k are you? We’re having a date, thank you very much.”

The reality star then told the cameras:

I never realized what the expression ghosting was until now. I don’t know if this is how people treat each other now dating in today’s life. But not to call or text, I don’t deserve it, it’s not right. It makes me feel like I’m not worth the effort to spend five seconds typing something. Debbie Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

Debbie discussing how she was gonna go to Jays house and cause a scene, then being like nah I’m good. That’s the realest shit I’ve ever seen on 90 day @RealityGaysPod That’s true journey we’ve all taken 🤣 — Laura 🇺🇦 (@Laura69840799) January 1, 2022

Are Debbie and Jay still dating?

We are yet to know what has happened with their “relationship” as the season is still ongoing, we will have to wait and see what happens, but it’s not looking good at the moment as it appears jay may have ghosted her.

Fans are also hoping that Debbie will cut him off as they think she deserves a lot better. However, taking away the dating drama, she appears very happy at the moment with her Instagram showing her spending time with friends and family.

The star posted a picture to her Instagram the other day celebrating time with her friends in Las Vegas with a caption that read:

Good times, good friends, Tua, me and Jen. Back in Vegas for a couple of days. Then on the road again. Can’t wait. Debbie Johnson, Instagram

