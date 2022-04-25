90 Day Fiance's Jibri is the frontman of a futuristic punk band













The latest couple sharing their love story on season nine of 90 Day Fiance is Jibri and Miona. During the 17 April episode, Jibri introduced us to himself as well as his futuristic band, Black Serbs, a new age, space-punk band.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the band as well as their roots, origin, influence and where to find them on Instagram. Check it out.

Meet the Black Serbs

In the episode, the 28-year-old musician told audiences of his position as the frontman in the futuristic, punk, hip hop and house band the Black Serbs. Jibri explained their band as:

Black Serbs is a wild group of young, hungry artists. We create space punk music, which is punk rock mixed with electronic hip-hop. Jibri, 90 Day Fiance

The group is made up of three guys and one girl, Brandi, who is the frontwoman and vocalist of the group. Aside from the Black Serbs, Jibri also explained that he has been making a lot more solo music lately and has been focussing on himself also as an individual artist.

Origins of the Black Serbs

During the episode, he also spoke about the background of the band as well as how it came about and where it originated from. Jibri said how the band wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for meeting his high school best friend, he explained:

There would have never been the Black Serbs if I hadn’t have met my high school best friend and bandmate, Daveed. He’s a refugee from Serbia, and it really had a huge impact on me when Daveed took me there for the first time. It was life-changing. Jibri, 90 Day Fiance

Jibri has a deep connection and love for Serbia as a country as well as its rich culture and its people. He has been there over ten times now and to make it even more wholesome, it’s also where he met his fiance, Miona. He met her whilst he was on tour in the country with his band.

The Black Serbs on Instagram

The popular and upcoming band have over 21K followers on Instagram and you can find them under the handle, @blackserbs.

Their feed consists of footage of their live performances, music videos and behind the scenes footage of the band. Their bio states that Jibri is the frontman, on vocals is Daveed Dacho, the frontwoman of the band is Brandi and on guitar and production is Spacecashmusic.

The band have already released a lot of successful music such as their debut album, Space Punk, in 2019. They also released one of their best songs so far, Elevate Your Love, during the same year.

