











Tim Malcolm is most recognised for his appearance on American TLC classic 90 Day Fiance where he appears with his soon-to-be wife Jennifer Tarazona – from watching him on the show it’s clear to see he isn’t short of cash and fans want to know about the TV icon’s net worth.

Reality Titbit looks at Tim’s estimated net worth and how he made it as a successful businessman in a unique line of work.

Tim 90 Day Fiance. Picture: Tim Feels Disrespected | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Tim’s net worth explored

Tim is just 30 years old but, as an entrepreneur and successful business owner, ZGR.net estimates his net worth is already between $1 million and $5 million.

That sort of cash has helped him to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, including Ferraris and designer clothes, but the specialty business he runs is probably not what you’d expect.

Tim owns a business customising guns

Tim owns a niched business – Gringo Guns – that specialises in making ‘artsy’ handguns. He runs his business out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tim describes the weapons he creates as “works of art” and the company’s Instagram page showcases the carving and metalwork carried out on the handguns.

When Tim joined 90 Day Fiance he explained his “pretty” guns are meant to be admired as an art form and not as weapons. Tim must be good at what he does as some of his custom work can cost upwards of $2,000 a piece.

Take a look at one of the weapons below:

Are Tim and Jennifer still together?

At the start of their 90 Day Fiance journey, Tim and Jennifer were madly in love with each other and Tim soon proposed to the Columbian beauty. However, when Jennifer found out he had used the exact same ring he used on his ex, Veronica, she wasn’t happy.

Veronica would continuously call Tim while he was with Jeniffer, asking if he had enough to eat and what he was doing. It freaked Jennifer out, and Veronica has served as the main source of drama between the pair.

In terms of whether they are still together, Tim’s Instagram is private and Jennifer doesn’t have one, therefore it’s hard to tell if they are still an item.

One thing we do know is Veronica continues to post pictures of the pair together, so who knows?

