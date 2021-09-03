Who are Abira Greene from Little Women Atlanta's kids?











Abira Greene is best known for appearing on Little Women Atlanta, which recently launched a new season. So, who are her kids?

Since Abira came back on our screens, the Lifetime series has seen her look after her children while living up her dancing career.

During the September 2nd episode, viewers were impressed with her parenting skills, and commented on what a “good mom” she is to her kids.

Fans are now wondering how many children Abira has, and who they are. Reality Titbit went on the search to find out all about her family.

How many kids does Abira Greene have?

Abira has four children.

The Little Women: Atlanta star gave birth to her kids in Florida.

She was 17 years old when she had her first child, Terbira.

Abira has the most children out of any cast member from any Little Women franchise. Her co-star Andrea Alinas has three kids.

I looveee Phoebe!! OMG!! She is so precious and smart!! Abira is such a good mom.☺️ #littlewomenatlanta — Marine Mom (@DgbMarine) September 3, 2021

Little Women Atlanta: Meet Abira’s children

Abira has two sons named Jazsper and J-Henri, and two daughters called Terbira and Phebe.

Phebe, the youngest, has Achondroplasia dwarfism like her mother, and is the only little person other than her mother in her immediate family.

Like her mother, she enjoys dancing and has taken ballet classes in the past!

Terbira is the oldest of four siblings and was born on May 8, 2003. She graduated from Southwest Dekalb High School during 2021.

Jazsper is Abira’s oldest son, while J-Henri was born on February 16, 2016.

Who is Abira Greene’s baby daddy?

Anthony Hall is the father of two of Abira’s children.

Abira was previously in a relationship with Anthony, who is the father to her youngest two children – Phebe and J-Henri.

It is not publicly known who the father of Abira’s other two kids are, but Amanda once revealed that she has two baby daddies.

When this was said on Little Women Atlanta, two strangers held the show’s twins back and pulled them away from Abira.

The twins tying to clown Abira with the multiple baby daddy insult… but unlike Andrea, Abira’s kids LIVE with her #LittleWomenATL #LittleWomenAtlanta pic.twitter.com/8akGSEH7iC — ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) January 30, 2021

