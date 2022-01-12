Adam Sandler death hoax demonstrates the power of social media











Adam Sandler has been the talk among thousands of Twitter users, after several false, now-debunked claims said that he may have been involved in a fatal car accident.

The renowned movie actor has been a figure in the comedy film industry for years now, such as Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups. However, questions about whether he is still alive have recently been circling social media.

It isn’t the first time that rumors about Adam Sandler have began swirling, with this death hoax one of several. Just a few unproven claims shared and suddenly fans online were in a frenzy of fear.

What is the Adam Sandler death hoax?

Don’t worry, we can confirm Adam is alive and well.

The Adam Sandler death hoax was started on TikTok back in 2021, but has recently come to light on Twitter. Fans noticed that his name was trending on the social media site, which led to more questions.

False rumors were circulating that Adam Sandler may have died. It is not the first time that celebrities have faced hoax speculation about whether they are alive or not online.

Following research, it appears that the speculation began only to see how people reacted when falsely told Adam may be dead, as part of a trend on the platform.

Only two days ago, he paid tribute to Bob Saget by sharing a note on Twitter, as well as a photo on Instagram.

WHO EVER DECIDED TO JUMPSCARE ME BY SAYING ADAM SANDLER WAS DEAD I ABSOLUTELY HATE YOU WITH EVERY FIBER OF MY BEING OMFG. (hes not dead btw) — jade🤍 (@jadextwt) January 12, 2022

Was Adam actually in a car accident?

No. Claims that Adam Sandler may have been in a car crash are not true.

TikTok videos made baseless claims, like saying the actor died by drowning or met with an accident, before revealing in the end that it was nothing but a sick joke.

So, it turns out that all of the false incidences about a tragic event happening to Adam were not true. Upon research, there were no reports that could be found of him being affected by any past accidents.

It just goes to show that social media can have the power to have its users believing almost anything without evidence.

i saw adam sandler was trending and i’ve never been more scared in my life pic.twitter.com/D8Nm8yoCPA — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) January 12, 2022

Twitter reacts to false claims

As the rumors do the rounds, it is clear to see just how much social media has the power to leave people believing in false claims. But there are some who usually ignore speculation unless claims are proven.

Here are just some reactions to the Adam Sandler death hoax:

Adam Sandler being dead is a lame hoax — Matthew Torres (@Matttt0621) January 12, 2022

y’all better be lying about adam sandler being dead. also if y’all lying this is a terrible joke — 999 (@TRAPUCHIHAS) January 12, 2022

Adam Sandler is trending and I can't figure out why is he dead or is he not because if so I'll straight up give up right now — 🎊Grace🎊 (@Anggel_3525) January 12, 2022

