Adil Ray might be best known as the creator of BBC’s Citizen Khan, but this summer we’ve seen Adil take to the ITV stage as a Good Morning Britain presenter.

The Birmingham-born comedian and actor broke on to the scene as a radio presenter while at University. Following his success in this industry, Adil landed himself his own self-titled show on the BBC Asian Network in 2002. Adil was just 28 years old.

Although Adil has regularly popped up on our screens over the past two decades, many of his fans still have questions about his love life. So, is Adil Ray married? Does he have a partner? We’ve done some digging to find out more about him.

Does Adil Ray have a partner?

No. As of 2020, Adil has not confirmed that he is in a relationship with anyone.

Adil’s romantic life has constantly been scrutinised by the public, but the comedian has always joked about how he has yet to find love.

As Adil is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights – particularly within the Muslim community – many have speculated over his sexuality. Adil Ray has never confirmed nor denied whether he is gay. In fact, when one Twitter user decided on Adil’s sexuality for him stating “Adil Ray is gay,” he responded: “yes and your point is darling?”

Adil Ray speaks on his love life

In 2014, Adil made a series of tweets about how his father was questioning when Adil was planning to marry. One tweet read: “Sheesh kebab time in Sparkhill with Dad. Topic: Cricket, Schools and when am I getting married!”

Another tweet joked:

On phone to Dad in Pakistan. Dad: so son when you get married? Me: what? Dad: when you getting married son? Me: really bad line..kkhhh khhh

I dream of finding a partner who likes to read the FT in the morning. Where can I meet someone like this?!? https://t.co/SyND5lSkYR — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 1, 2018

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK