After missing Lyndsey’s birthday, fans question Alex’s position on Summer House

He made an immediate impression on fans of the show and cast members when he joined with his fitness vibes and passion for exercise, but fans couldn’t help but notice that he has been slowly fading out and wasn’t seen at all on the latest episode.

Reality Titbit has the details on where he is and if he will make a return to the show, keep reading to find out.

Where is Alex Wach?

In the last episode, we saw Lindsey Hubbard’s 35th birthday bash which was one of the biggest events of the season, so when fans noticed that Alex wasn’t at the party they were left a little confused.

The stars briefly mentioned that Alex was “away for the weekend”, however after the episode aired he was spotted in the group photos meaning he must have been at the event but was potentially edited out of the episode.

The cast members don’t believe this, however, and made a point of commenting on the situation and saying it was due to the cameraman “not being able to follow everybody around”, Alex’s cost star Kyle Cooke said:

It’s happened in the past and in my opinion it has nothing to do with production not wanting to pay their episodic fee. Again, this is speculation, but it’s likely because there was so much going on and production wasn’t following them Kyle Cooke

#SummerHouse

Just out of curiosity what happened to Alex?🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/f2Xbey5SLs — Stingray (@Stingrayomega) March 29, 2022

Alex is still listed as a cast member

There has been no official explanations and fans are still left wondering if he is still part of the cast. According to Bravo TV, Alex is still listed as a cast member on Season 6 with nothing being officially announced regarding him leaving the show.

It is also very unlikely for someone to leave mid-season and fans are hoping it will be just a short absence. We are still yet to know how much more of a role the fitness junky will have in the show but we hope he makes his return soon.

Alex slowly being edited out of #SummerHouse 😬 pic.twitter.com/HiKXf0u8wB — Connor MacDowell (@ConnorMacDowell) March 29, 2022

Fans have been speculating online

As always with these types of things, Twitter has been going crazy with their opinions and theories, with some of the Tweets including:

Was Alex still going to the summer house and they were editing him out? Or he just stops being invited/included in the summer house since he was boring and didn’t make for good tv? Twitter

Does anyone else think it’s strange that they just straight-up edited Alex out of the rest of the Summer House season? Twitter

They really got Alex f****d up I know he was a little boring but to completely just cut him out like he never existed is sad. What was the point of putting him on the show?! Twitter

