AGT's Jonathan Goodwin posts pic of himself in wheelchair after stunt leaves him paralysed













Jonathan Goodwin is known for being a stuntman that appeared on America’s Got Talent. It was recently revealed that the Welshman – who also appeared on Britains Got Talent – was left paralysed after a stunt went horribly wrong in October 2021.

He recently posted his first wheelchair picture to his social media after the tragic accident that took place whilst filming for AGT.

Reality Titbit has all the information on the scary accident as well as his injuries and his first wheelchair post. Check it out.

RELATED: Where is AGT: Extreme winner Alfredo Silva from?

The G Word with Adam Conover | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9832 The G Word with Adam Conover | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zeUq5Duxz1E/hqdefault.jpg 1006005 1006005 center 22403

Jonathan Goodwin. Picture: Jonathan Goodwin Faces His BIGGEST FEAR During a Dangerous Stunt – America’s Got Talent 2020

Jonathan was left paralysed after a stunt went wrong

Jonathan was left with life-changing injuries after a stunt went wrong during the filming for America’s Got Talent. The stuntman was trying to escape from a straight jacket whilst being suspended 30 feet in the air between two burning cars.

In a horrific turn of events, Jonathan was crushed in between the cars and fell 30 feet to the ground.

He ended up in hospital for several months and his wife Amanda Abbington revealed that he was left with a severed spinal cord, third-degree burns, a broken spine and shattered legs. It is believed that he will never walk again.

Jonathan shared his first wheelchair picture

This week we saw Jonathan post his first wheelchair picture to Instagram where he addressed multiple aspects of his injury including the long term implications he would face. In a very positive message he said:

A lot has changed in the last six months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a role model.

He went onto his Instagram stories to explain his injuries in more detail, outlining:

Thanks for all the love and lovely messages. To answer some questions, I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I’m paralysed from the waist down. It’s likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you #bringit. Jonathan Goodwin, Instagram

He also adorably mentioned how he had been separated from his beloved dog for months while he was recovering.

His wife has opened up about the accident

During an interview with the Out to Lunch podcast, the actress spoke in more depth about her fiance’s accident, saying that the two cars were released too early which led to Jonathan being crushed and falling 30 feet. The Sherlock actress said:

He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs. Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and, nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again. He’s paralysed now he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever. Amanda Abbington

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK