Are Aimee and Wesley from Love Island USA still together? Relationship status explored











Fans have been enjoying Love Island USA’s season 3 lately. The show has hooked its viewers with the 19 episodes that have been released so far. The latest episodes saw some major plot twists being introduced this season. One such twist was the fan-favourite couple Aimee Flores and Wesley Ogsbury being eliminated from Love Island USA. The elimination shocked many fans as Aimee and Wes had recently coupled on the show.

What are Aimee and Wes up to these days?

Love Island USA fans would be thrilled to know that Aimee and Wesley are still together. Their Instagram account reveals that the couple has been vacationing in Hawaii lately.

26-year-old private chef Aimee had initially coupled up with Jeremy Hershberg on the show. However, things ended between the two when Jeremy told Florita that he and Aimee were “just friends.”

24-year-old Wes, who is an entrepreneur and former Harvard alum entered the show on day 12. Fans hoped he would couple with Cashay Proudfoot, but Wes had his eyes on Aimee from the get-go.

After leaving the show together, Aimee and Wes revealed on their Instagram that they wanted to see if their relationship could become something serious. From their Instagram feed, we can tell that the two have been spending ample time together since their exit from the Island.

Wes did a Q&A on his Instagram recently, where a fan asked him, “what’s your fav thing about Aimee,” and the reality star replied saying, “favourite thing, she’s adventurous af.”

On July 25, Wes also shared a fun TikTok that featured the couple dancing together while hanging out with co-star Javonny Vega.

Fans react to the couple

Love Island USA fans were thrilled to learn that Aimee and Wes are still going strong. Many took to Twitter to express how much they loved the couple.

I’m still obsessed with Aimee and Wes and how they’re just bopping around Hawaii in love 💖 the winners of Love Island for real. #loveislandusa — Kristen R. (@_Kristmas) August 2, 2021

They came, they saw and they conquered. Ladies and gentlemen, your Love Island USA season 3 winners-Aimee and Wes! Cuz at this point in the show I do not like a single couple. NADA. but these TWO?! i miss em every day. They are the true winners #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jYtMBeZY4b — Queen UB (@QueenUB22) August 2, 2021

Love Island this season is a flop because the Islanders prioritize the OG islanders over the new ones. Why else would Wes and Aimee be sent home when they were a promising new couple. #LoveIslandUSA — ri (@HealthyRis) July 30, 2021

Well I guessers time for me to go back to the love island fandom I belong too (#LoveIsland ) with no Wes & Aimee or Will & Flo, there’s nothing for me here anymore 🥺😒💔 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aKwGZ5VrrV — YT: Sam’s Video Diary (@Sam_Magingxa) July 29, 2021

WAIT NOT AIMEE AND WES VACATIONING IN HAWAII POST LOVE ISLAND! I'M LIVING FOR THEM #LoveIslandUSA — K I R S T Y N⚡️ (@thisiskirstyn) July 28, 2021

Love Island USA’s recouplings explored

The latest re-coupling on the CBS show happened on the July 28 episode. As usual, there were many tears, laughs, heartbreaks and surprises. Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein seem to be going strong, despite few road bumps in their relationship.

Jeremy who started the season by getting close to Aimee, then moved on to Florita, struck a chord with Casa Amor star Genevieve Shawcross after Flo exited the show.

Cashay who is loved by fans has something going with Casa Amor star Charlie Lynch these days. However, things don’t seem to be going too good for Cinco Holland and Trina Njoroge. Cinco chose Trina again in the latest recoupling but seemed unsure of his decision.

Korey Gandy had won the hearts of both Leslie Golden and Isabel Johnson but he finally chose Leslie. Finally, Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada seem to be going strong for now.

Love Island USA’s season 3 episodes air on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CBS.

