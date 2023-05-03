Al Roker has surprised his wife Deborah Roberts with a sweet gesture on a rival television channel after recovering from blood clots.

The Today Show‘s beloved meteorologist made a surprise appearance on Good Morning America and shared a sweet tribute to his wife and ABC News journalist in a joint video with their children.

Al’s sweet gesture to his wife has left many viewers at home emotional after the media personality recovered from blood clots in his lungs.

Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Al Roker surprises wife Deborah Roberts with adorable tribute

Al’s sweet video surprise to his wife Deborah on Good has made rounds on social media. The meteorologist appeared on GMA to congratulate Deborah on the launch of her new venture.

The Today Show host was joined by their three children, Nick, Courtney, and Leila, to celebrate the release of Deborah’s new book Lessons Learned and Cherished.

“We are so proud of you and we are so excited for you for this project,” Al said in a joint video with their kids. “It is a labor of love and everybody who’s been part of it loves the idea and we all love you and could not be prouder. From your family.”

You can see Al’s adorable surprise and Deborah’s reaction from the GMA Instagram video below:

Sweet tribute melts viewers’ hearts

The sweet surprise has melted many hearts at home and viewers couldn’t spare their reactions in the comments.

“I love how she smiles when she sees her people!! Good job sweet Deborah!” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Oh Debra, how beautiful. I had tears in my eyes. So well deserved.”

“So heartwarming,” a third one added in the comments, while a fourth viewer chimed in: “So sweet.”

Al Roker’s health recovery

The sweet gesture comes after Al was absent from his usual presenting duties for some time last year following complications with his health.

In November 2022, the Today Show presenter revealed that he had taken some time off work after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs.

In a previous post, Deborah said that he’s a “living breathing miracle” and that he was a “very, very sick man.”

She called his health scare “the most tumultuous, frightening journey”. Thankfully, Al recovered from the complications after going through major surgery.