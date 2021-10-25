Alaskan Bush People: Where is Billy Brown buried?











Since Billy Brown passed away, the father of seven grown children on Alaskan Bush People leaves a memorable mark on Discovery fans.

The Brown family have continued to look after their ranch, as they live on little electricity and very rarely see anyone but each other.

Billy leaves behind Ami Brown and their large family, who have been paying tribute to their father on Alaskan Bush People ever since he died.

Viewers are now wondering where Billy Brown is buried, and have questions about his death, such as what disease he had.

"I know the most important thing to us right now is dad's health, but the most important thing to dad is keeping the ranch going."



Bird and Rain open up about Billy's health on new #AlaskanBushPeople starting now on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/CfTgcyByqh — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) October 25, 2021

Where is Billy Brown buried?

The Find A Grave website states that Billy was specifically cremated, and buried on their property.

Reports say Billy was cremated before a private funeral at Bergh Funeral Service in Oroville, Washington, after his death.

Since then, it is unknown exactly what the family have done with his ashes.

Most people either keep them at home or scatter them, so it’s likely the family have kept his ashes at home to stay close to him.

Did Billy have a disease?

There are no reports that Billy had a disease, but he often suffered seizures, and had previously told his family that he’d been having heart problems.

This followed regular hospital visits, after surgery in September 2019. Billy suffered from respiratory problems, and kidney and lung issues.

A doctor told Billy that living in the mountains wasn’t a good decision, because the high altitude made it harder for him to breathe.

His respiratory issues were due to a larger issue with his heart, so it is possible he could have had a linked disease.

Billy Brown, who was a father to seven children with wife Ami, died after suffering from a fatal seizure in the family’s Washington home.

His family reportedly shouted for him to “wake up”. The Sun reported that they obtained calls, of an Alaskan Bush People crew member calling 911.

I’m sorry old Billy Brown passed my deepest condolences on Cupcakes and Billy #AlaskanBushPeople — Larry The Anvil Dickman (@ogmadslick4) October 18, 2021

Billy Brown’s net worth

Billy was worth $6 million before he died in February 2020.

In 2018, he is thought to have paid $415,000 in cash to buy four parcels of land in Washington state totaling about 435 acres.

The late father reportedly racked in $500,000 per episode.

I'm going to watch a bit of pleb/ normie TV in regard and respect for the life of Billy Brown from Alaskan Bush People.



Inspiring American. — BSS (@bssdotorg) October 21, 2021

