Meet Ale Zabala as Florida native joins American Song Contest 2022













The United States has its own version of Eurovision now and it’s called the American Song Contest. The reality show’s first season premiered on Monday, March 21, 2022, and fans were introduced to the contestants. One of them is Florida’s own Ale Zabala.

The eight-week-long competition will see contestants from each of the 50 states present their original song in front of the judges and audience.

SEE: South African footballer Kayleigh Schwark says the “gym is her playground”

Who is Ale Zabala?

Influencer and singer Ale Zabala is representing Florida at 2022’s American Song Contest.

The star, whose real name is Alexa Zabala, is a native of Miami, Florida, and currently resides in Parkland.

NBC’s bio page for the new show reveals that the contestant is not only a singer and songwriter but also a dancer.

Ale is of Latin ethnicity and has been writing songs since the age of 13. She went to college with the dream of getting into the music business and met her first producer there. The two soon began writing music together and the star eventually released her original songs.

Some of her original work includes songs like Ocean Drive, Me Tengo Que Ir, Falso Amor and Mi Filosofía.

Ale currently has over 32,000 Instagram followers.

SEE: Kandi proves hubby Todd is ‘No Scrub’ as they look more loved up than ever

How does the show work?

American Song Contest 2022 is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and features 56 artists from the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the capital.

Votes from the public and the jury will decide the fate of the contestants. Variety reports that the jury is comprised of 56 people, one from each state/territory. They are industry professionals such as music industry executives, songwriters, radio programmers, managers as well as members of the Recording Academy.

The show will include three rounds which will happen over eight weeks. The ‘Qualifying Rounds’ will have 11 acts in each episode, except one that will have 12 acts. A total of 22 artists will perform in the two-part “Semi-Finals” with the Top 10 going to the “Grand Final,” where a winner for the season will be chosen.

Fans react to the new show

Reality fans had many thoughts about the show.

Oh Happy Day! Eurovision trending in the United States, thanks to the first episode of the American Song Contest. Let's hope this is just the Beginning. pic.twitter.com/lE54hgUGJi — Matt Friedrichs (@MattESCunited) March 22, 2022

Europeans watching #AmericanSongContest and trying to remember every state! pic.twitter.com/yhs9cV6hJm — Nick Karras (@nikoskarras1998) March 22, 2022

Some of this is good, some of it is a little… #AmericanSongContest pic.twitter.com/pYQtzvL4iL — Jook (@EuroJook) March 22, 2022

I see Kelly needed a drink after Loko, same bestie #AmericanSongContest pic.twitter.com/HbmuHL9SMq — Denzel 👢🇸🇪🇳🇱🇦🇹 (@DenzelDiMare) March 22, 2022

So…are we going to have ads after EVERY performance? #AmericanSongContest pic.twitter.com/nlai3730AZ — Hanna 💙💛 | 🇮🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪🇸🇲 (@hanna_schro21) March 22, 2022

So y’all really think NBC and the Eurovision people in charge of this had EVERYONE else sing live but the Kpop artist they put in the 2nd slot aka the death slot? That makes zero sense. You don’t get to where AleXa is without singing and dancing like she did. #AmericanSongContest — Alex🇦🇹HALO/NOT THE SAME🇦🇺 (@LSUgymtiger) March 22, 2022

American Horses | Official Trailer | PBS BridTV 8348 American Horses | Official Trailer | PBS https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3ZOC99_oOf4/hqdefault.jpg 953756 953756 center 22403

WATCH NBC’S AMERICAN SONG CONTEST ON MONDAYS AT 8/7c

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK