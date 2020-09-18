Paris Hilton has long stood as the OG reality TV personality.

The socialite was famous anyway for being heiress to the Hilton Hotels legacy, but she forged her status as a media icon through the launch of The Simple Life, then a singing, acting, then DJing career. Paris has millions of fans around the world and many have argued she paved the way for the Kardashians success – Kim K was once Paris Hilton’s personal assistant and stylist.

Although Paris is well-known and loved, there is much about her personal life which she has not revealed to the public. That is, until now. On September 14th, 2020, Paris released The Real Story of Paris Hilton: This Is Paris to YouTube. The 1 hr 45 documentary allows viewers to get to know the real woman behind the iconic figure.

In the documentary, viewers get to learn about Paris’ turbulent relationship with Aleks Novakovic. But many viewers have questions about what happened to Aleks and Paris, and where he is now.

Who is Aleks Novakovic?

Aleks Novakovic is a former professional athlete. His soccer career started in 2007 when he was recruited to play for a number of smaller German clubs. Most recently, Aleks was playing for the German club FC Königsfeld in 2017.

Aleks has since switched careers and is now working for an Instagram Influencer marketing company called Social Collab. He seems to have taken on the role of Influencer himself, as his following has shot to well over 162,000.

Besides his marketing job, Aleks has also been linked to What’s The Minimum, a clothing brand which retails luxury T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Aleks and Paris: Relationship timeline

Aleks and Paris got together shortly after her engagement to Chris Zylka ended. Paris called off the engagement in November of 2018 after being engaged to Chris for nearly a year.

They met at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March 2019 and quickly ended up in a relationship. But as we learnt in the documentary, Paris was slightly wary of Aleks – she even spoke of getting cameras installed in her house. Paris said: “I want to know what’s happening when I’m not here.”

In July 2019, Aleks and Paris had a huge fight at Tomorrowland in Belgium which resulted in Paris having Aleks removed from the festival. This led to their breakup and was featured in the documentary, despite Paris’ wishes that it was taken out.

The couple were only together for five months.

RHOBH : What happened between Julianne Phillips and Harry Hamlin?

Where is Aleks Novakovic now?

Aleks has continued living his party and jetsetting lifestyle. He spends most of his time between Europe, Las Vegas and Miami.

It doesn’t look like Aleks is getting back into his soccer career, and so expect Aleks to continue his partying ways.

You can follow him on Instagram @alekssupernova.

WATCH THIS IS PARIS ON YOUTUBE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK