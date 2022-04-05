All three of 90 Day Aladin's wishes have come true in 2022













90 Day Fiance’s Aladin Jallali made his debut on season 1 of The Other Way when his 51-year-old fiance at the time, Laura, went to his home country of Qatar to marry her 29-year-old boyfriend.

The couple faced a lot of backlash for the age gap in their relationship and although they hoped it would work out, after marrying in July 2018 just a year later the couple was separated and divorced in October 2019.

Close to four years after his debut fans want to know where the 90 Day Fiance star is now and we have all the details on his three wishes that have finally come true, his new bae, his new makeover as well as his exciting new career.

Aladin Jallali. Picture: Laura Thinks Aladin Needs Some Help Satisfying Her In The Bedroom! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

wish one: Aladin has found his Jasmine

Aladin has found his dream girl after his tumultuous relationship with Laura and appears happier than ever on his Instagram. He became engaged to his now-wife, Maria Talebi in 2020 and she is featured across his Instagram and even at the top of his bio.

Maria has Aladin in her IG bio too, so the couple are clearly very close and don’t mind a bit of PDA. Aladin posted an adorable picture of the couple last September with a caption that read:

Words can not explain how I feel when I am with you. You are the love of my life @mariatalebi. Aladin, Instagram

Wish two: Aladin has had a major makeover

Fans were left with their jaws on the floor last year after they saw Aladin’s makeover transformation. He was always recognised on the show as being one of the more handsome cast members and he has now upped that even more.

He decided to transform his hair and beard last year and fully switched up his style. He took his transformation even further last year when he dyed and bleached his hair silver and posted a picture with the caption “New Summer Look.”

Aladin has also been busy working on his body as he has always done and frequently posted motivational gym videos telling his fans that they have “no excuses.”

Wish three: He now owns his own barbershop

When we met Aladin in 2018 he was working as a personal trainer and according to his Instagram bio, he still is. However, he has also decided to embark on a new career and has opened his own barbershop called Aladin Barbershop.

His business seems to be going strong and Aladin appears to be enjoying his newfound passion and career. Aside from this, due to his popularity from the show, he has also launched a cameo page where he rakes in a decent $25 per personalized video message.

