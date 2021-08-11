Fans in shock after Alla from Love After Lockup death - what happened?











Alla Subbotina, who is best known for starring on Love After Lockup, has passed away at the age of 31. Fans are heartbroken over the news.

Her sudden death comes after fans were saddened by Love After Lockup season two star Tracie Wagaman’s passing on July 1.

Viewers of the series, which follows couples who meet or reunite with their fiance after prison release, are now wondering what happened to Alla.

Before her death, recent reports stated that Alla had been released from prison again, and had been discharged from her sentence on July 8.

Who was Alla Subbotina?

Alla was a model, known for being on season one of Love After Lockup.

Her relationship with James was captured on camera, having started their romance through a prison pen-pal service.

This took place while Alla was serving five years for selling heroin.

After her release, she relapsed and had treatment in a rehab facility. Three months later, she had returned and was reunited with James.

However, Alla had violated her parole six weeks after filming ended and was back in prison, as seen in the season finale.

She was then released in July 2021, with James reportedly trying to make things work with Alla.

Daaaang we lost another OG #LoveAfterLockup cast member!! 😔RIP Alla! — Cookie from the ice cream parlor ☭ (@MUAHCoupDeGrace) August 10, 2021

Love After Lockup: What happened to Alla?

She died as a result of addiction

Alla’s mother Yelena wrote on Facebook (below) that “addiction won today”, when she announced her daughter’s death on August 8.

She added: “Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace my forever daughter.”

The funeral is being held on Thursday, August 12, and is open to the public and friends, after the family.

It will take place at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092. Friends and the public can attend during 12pm to 1pm.

Sadly, addiction won today. My beloved daughter, Alla passed away earlier today. I’m beyond sadden by this and hoping she is in a better place. Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace my forever daughter. We love you Allochka and always will remember you Forever.Алла Субботин ты будешь жить вечно в наших сердцах❤ Posted by Yelena Subbotin on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Fans pay respects following Alla’s death

Looking through Twitter, it is clear to see that Alla is leaving a lasting impact on fans who followed her Love After Lockup journey.

One fan said: “Wow, this is so sad, first Tracy now Alla #loveafterlockup.”

Another wrote: “Love After Lockup fans, we lost another. Alla had such a future ahead of her. Prayers for her family.

“She was another you just pulled for and wanted her to succeed.”

There’s also a Reddit thread, where several fans have left their well wishes.

“No, no, no. This is soooo sad. I remember her very well. RIP Alla. Addiction is such a horrible monster. You deserved better”, said a fan.

Another #LoveAfterLockup cast member has died. Allá was from the very first season and we saw her relapse shortly after being released. Sadly she never conquered her demons. 💔 pic.twitter.com/HG1AxWbTNG — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot (@oucrimsongirl) August 11, 2021

