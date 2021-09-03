Is Amanda Kloots dating again after husband Nick Cordero's death?











The Talk host Amanda Kloot has been open about her journey of grieving and healing following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020. The Canadian actor passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Amanda, who braved through her loss, opened up about her dating life after Nick’s death in July this year.

Photo by Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images

Is Amanda Kloots dating again?

In a July episode of The Talk, Amanda Kloots revealed that she had recently started “dating again”, almost a year after her husband’s death.

The 39-year-old fitness instructor and television personality is yet to reveal if she has found someone special, but she opened up about the challenges she was facing in putting herself back out in the dating world.

She said: “I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

In June, the television star released a memoir in collaboration with her sister, Anna Kloots, called Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.

Ahead of the book’s release, Amanda spoke to Yahoo! in an interview where she claimed: “I am totally open to finding love again,” she said. “I love love. I love being married, I love being in a relationship, I love having a companion.”

Talking about her son, she said: “I would love to have somebody in Elvis’s life that would be that male figure for him.”

Amanda also clapped back at those who criticised her for moving on “fast.” Sharing the screenshot of the comment to her Instagram, she wrote: “How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process.”

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Amanda attends late husband’s Broadway show

On Thursday, September 2, The Talk co-host attended the Broadway reopening of Waitress, the play her husband starred in with actor Zach Braff.

Zach and Nick were close friends. The actor accompanied Amanda to New York City to attend the musical’s first evening following the pandemic.

On her Instagram, Amanda wrote: “There’s no community like the Broadway community. I’m honoured to be invited to this opening night, honoured to be watching this show, honoured to celebrate Nicks life with Broadway! This one is for you babe.”

Was Amanda married before Nick Cordero?

Before Nick, Amanda was married to stage actor David Larsen. The pair met during their first Broadway show Good Vibrations. They were married for seven years before going their separate ways.

Amanda opened up about her first marriage in an essay she wrote for Time in May 2018. The host revealed: “Marriage unexpectedly and abruptly ending after seven years. Just six months before it seemed like everything was about to fall into place, now everything was falling apart. I found myself in my thirties without a job, without a husband and without a plan.”

