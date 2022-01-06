Why was The Amazing Race suspended during Season 33 filming?











CBS’s globe-trotting reality show The Amazing Race is back for its 33rd season… but why was the show temporarily suspended while filming took place?

The Amazing Race’s season 33 will see the teams competing in a race around the world for a million-dollar grand prize. However, the routes for the race will change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result, we found out what really happened when cameras had to be packed away temporarily.

Why was The Amazing Race suspended?

CBS had to suspend the production of Season 33 of The Amazing Race in 2020 after the number of coronavirus cases started increasing worldwide.

In an exclusive report, Variety revealed that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The report also claims that the virus had not impacted anyone directly related to the show.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” a CBS spokesperson told Variety.

“At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus or show symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home,” the representative added.

The Amazing Race season 33: When was it filmed?

The 33rd season was filmed between February 22nd to February 28th 2020, and was later resumed from September 17th until October 6th. Episode 1 of The Amazing Race’s 2022 season gave us some real travel FOMO.

It’s been over two years since we last saw host Phil Keoghan on our television screens. Hence, fans were overjoyed to see the globe-trotting series premiere.

In the introduction, Phil explained that many of the episodes were filmed before the pandemic struck. He also detailed that the production was suspended when filming for the show’s third leg was just completed.

However, as a result of the break in-between seasons, former couple Caro and Kay were no longer together for the second round of filming. They broke up sometime after filming the first few episodes.

The official synopsis of The Amazing Race season 33 reads:

“This season, 11 teams will embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location.”

Fans react to the CBS show’s return

Fans were overjoyed to see the show return to the small screen.

