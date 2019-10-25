University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Amelia Lily is back in the public eye once again, as her representatives have announced that she’s going to join the cast of Geordie Shore series 21! Filming for the season – which is likely to air in 2020 – commences this week and we can’t wait to see what Amelia brings to the show.

The singer turned reality star shot into the public eye at the age of 17, when she competed on The X Factor series 8. She placed third overall, while girl group Little Mix took home the crown.

Although she didn’t win, Amelia’s success has not been limited and she’s gone on to make some serious money.

So, let’s take a look at Amelia’s career over the past few years and find out what her net worth is.

Meet Amelia Lily

Amelia Lily Oliver is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Nunthorpe, near Middlesborough.

After her appearance on The X Factor, Amelia signed a £500,000 record deal with Xenomania, one of Sony’s subsidiary labels. She went on to release singles in 2012 and 2013 which hit the UK charts. This included ‘You Bring Me Joy’ (peaked at No.2) and ‘Shut Up’ (peaked at No.11).

Amelia supported the likes of Girls Aloud and then Olly Murs on their arena tours in 2013 before she shifted her attention to the West End. Over the years she has had roles in American Idiot and even played Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical’s UK tour from 2017 to 2018.

Amelia also competed in Celebrity Big Brother series 20, placing 2nd behind Sarah Harding, of Girls Aloud fame.

Amelia Lily: Career breakdown

Amelia’s mega record deal with Xenomania set her off on a path to success and wealth following her X Factor appearance, but it has slowly been increasing since 2012.

Official charts calculated Amelia’s total single sales (as she never released an album) to be 280,000. Prices for singles on iTunes and Amazon in 2012 ranged from 99 pence to £1.29. If we estimate that Amelia sold all of her sales for 99 pence – as that’s what they are currently sold for – she would have made £277,200 from her music.

Celebrity Big Brother contestants in 2018 earned anywhere between £40k to £750k. Reality stars on Amelia’s level were at the lower end of the pay scale, so we’d assume she received between £40 – 60k for her appearance.

Finally, West End performers earn under £600 per week for their roles. If Amelia was on tour for a year, she could have earned around £31,200. But we assume this figure is higher as Amelia was one of the big names in the show.

What is Amelia Lily’s net worth?

Taking all of this into account, Reality Tit Bit estimates Amelia Lily’s net worth to be just shy of £1million.

Obviously there are other sources of income she could have raked in from appearances on TV shows to sponsored deals on Instagram, but this is our estimate based on her career.

Considering she is joining the Geordie Shore family, we’re sure this figure will rise once again!

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE