American Idol: Dakota is already “top 10 material” after impressive audition













Dakota Hayden is one of the youngest contestants to audition on the new season of American Idol and he managed to impress the judges with his incredible country vocals and acoustic guitar skills. Hayden secured a spot in Hollywood after his impressive audition during week three, to which the judges said they thought they had “found something here.”

Reality Titbit did some digging and found out all we could on the small-town country singer as well as his impressive audition, so keep reading to find out more.

AMERICAN IDOL: Emily Faith isn’t just a country singer, she’s Miss Tulsa 2022

Bad Boys: Los Angeles | Official Supertrailer | Zeus BridTV 8950 Bad Boys: Los Angeles | Official Supertrailer | Zeus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WIMcqQ8qV6w/hqdefault.jpg 972106 972106 center 22403

Dakota Hayden. Picture: Dakota Hayden’s True Country Roots Shine – American Idol 2022

Meet Dakota Hayden

Hayden is just 17 years old and though his dreams may be big, he comes from a very small town in Kentucky. The singer was born in Fordsville, a small town with approximately 500 people.

Hayden’s passion in life is music and although he is currently studying at high school in Kentucky, the 17-year-old wants to make it big as a country artist, and after his impressive audition, he is well on the way.

Dakota lives a typical Kentucky farm life and lives on a 36-acre farm where he and his family raise cattle, turkey and deer. Aside from singing and writing music, Hayden also enjoys the outdoor lifestyle and often hunts and goes fishing with his family.

His performance was praised for its “authenticity”

His audition on American Idol went superbly with the judges left stunned at his impressive guitar skills and vocals. Ahead of his audition, Hayden mentioned how he wanted to impress Luke Bryan the most as he had been a fan since a young age.

Hayden impressed the judges with his cover of Luke Combs’ hit single When It Rains It Pours which he sang with his guitar and the judges were obsessed.

All three of the judges praised him for his authenticity and vocal abilities with Lionel saying how much he “loved his pureness.” Lionel continued to say:

First of all, you’re pure country. Believable as heck, It’s believable and I love your pureness,” Richie added. “You’re an awe-shucks kind of guy, and it translates and even though you’re not Luke’s [Bryan] son, I’d like to kind of that’s what I’m thinking right now. Your attitude and personality kind of remind me of my man down there.” Lionel Richie, American Idol

Hayden was sent straight to Hollywood and was even classed as “top 10 material” by Katy. It seems the country singer will be on the judge’s minds for a while and rightfully so.

RELATED: Maximum age for American Idol leaves several Hollywood hopefuls raging

Dakota’s Instagram explored

Being only 17, Dakota is very popular on his Instagram with over 7,000 followers already. His page is mainly a platform for his music and he is often posting videos of his covers and original songs.

From looking at his Instagram, it’s clear to see that Dakota is making big moves in the industry already as he frequently performs at gigs across his state. He performed at the Granville Days 2021 concert last year where he opened for the Kentucky Head Hunters.

Aside from this he also performed at the popular festival, the Strawberry festival last May in Beaverdam, Kentucky.

With the way his audition went, it seems Dakota will be booking a lot more gigs in the near future as he is already set to be in the top 10.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK