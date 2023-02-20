Willie Spence on American Idol died in October 2022. The show has now paid tribute to the former contestant after Willie was in a fatal car crash four months ago, leading fans to ask what happened to the late singer.

The runner-up on American Idol season 19 was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident at 23. Willie often shared videos of him singing for fans on social media.

He continued his talents after rising to stardom in the singing competition, Willie posted a video to his Instagram of him singing while sitting in his car just hours before he died. American Idol remembered him in a tribute.

Willie on American Idol died in 2022

Willie passed away at 23 due to injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A Douglas native, the American Idol contestant was signed to Red Label Records and had supported singers such as Leona Lewis.

He had a November 2022 tour planned for London. Willie had posted a video to his Instagram of him singing while sitting in his car just hours before he died. He captioned his post: “Lord you are my hiding place”🎤🥺.”

DouglasNow reports the 23-year-old singer passed away due to injuries sustained in a car crash leaving his distraught family heartbroken. The tragic news came a little over a year after Willie’s American Idol 2021 final appearance.

Singer ‘chilled from first note’ on American Idol

When Willie Spence sang the first words to Rihanna’s Diamond on American Idol in 2021, the judges were blown away. Lionel Richie told Willie he was an “undeniable star” who gave him “chills right from the first note.“

Then 21, Willie was working as a caretaker. Introducing himself on the show, he said:

You know, I do this for me, but not only for me. I do this for my family, they’ve always supported me, they’ve been there from the very beginning.

Judges gave him a golden ticket to Hollywood. He managed to make it all the way through the competition and ended his American Idol journey as runner-up to season 19 winner Chayce Beckham.

American Idol pays tribute

American Idol paid tribute to Willie on the February 19 season premiere episode. It is the first time the show has been on air since he died after a car crash in October 2022, but many viewers were unaware he had died.

One fan reacted with: “Totally gutted by this, I had no idea that he had passed. So heartbreaking.”

Another penned: “You are missed, Willie. It was such a beautiful tribute. It’s still hard to believe you’re gone.”

Many also took to his Instagram page after hearing the news. A devoted fan commented:

I did not know until tonight that Willie had died in an accident. WHAT a precious soul and fabulous singer; I had so wanted him to win that season. Rest in power and peace, dear talented and loving man! Heart breaking for his friends and family and for us who loved his song.

A fellow American Idol viewer wrote: “Dammit man this is very sad. I just found out.”

