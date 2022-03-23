American Idol 2022's hilarious prank on Luke Bryan has fans in stitches













American Idol 2022 decided to break the monotony of the ongoing Nashville auditions by playing a hilarious prank on judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

On Tuesday, March 22, fans began talking about the unexpected change of pace in the latest episode of the talent show. While Katy Perry was involved in the prank, it caught Luke and Lionel off-guard.

Screenshot from PRANK TIME! Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Disrupts Filming! – American Idol 2022 | YouTube

American Idol 2022 plays hilarious prank on Luke Bryan

The over three-minute clip posted on the show’s YouTube channel starts with a full covered and masked up member of the crew cleaning the piano in the audition room as the judges remain seated.

Luke responds to the noise made by the crew member as they are cleaning, saying, “Thanks, I think it’s clean. Thank you,” encouraging them to leave.

“Aggressive on the piano,” Luke further says making a backhanded remark.

Screenshot from PRANK TIME! Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Disrupts Filming! – American Idol 2022 | YouTube

A new contestant then enters the room and starts singing after a short interaction with the judges.

During their interaction, a crew member’s alarm goes off and a woman from the production asks everybody to turn off their phones.

As contestant Skylar Dickson begins singing My Church by Mary Morris, the crew member, who was cleaning the piano earlier, opens a bag of chips and begins munching on them, making a ton of noise in the process.

The judges interrupt the contestant’s singing and look over to the crew. Just when she is about to start singing again, the crew member makes more noise with the bag of chips, prompting a furious Katy to walk backstage and snatch the bag of chips from the staff’s hand.

Luke, on the other hand, says, “who is rattling the bag?,” while Lionel asks “what’s going on?!”

However, as Katy walks over to the judge’s seat with the bag of chips, the vengeful crew member follows her there, prompting Luke to say, “chill.”

The staff member snatches the bag out of Katy’s hand, just like she did it to them earlier. A shocked Katy screams, “Are you good? Who the hell is that?”

Lionel asks someone to get the crew member out of the room. Katy then walks over to the person who’s gone on to munch on the chips yet again and rips off their hat, revealing that it’s none another than Luke’s wife Caroline Boyer.

Luke reacts to wife’s prank

A shocked Luke walks over to Caroline exclaiming, “Oh My God,” before giving her a brief hug and swinging the bag of chips on her as the whole room breaks into laughter.

We also learn that the contestant was there just for the prank.

Caroline goes on to reveal that she and Luke have a history of pranking each other and this was certainly one of her best ones yet.

Fans react to the American Idol prank

Fans enjoyed the prank as much as the judges.

Caroline is the queen of pranks @lukebryan face that was the best @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol — Wendy Dahlberg (@lukeanddylanfan) March 22, 2022

that poor girl trying to sing and y’all doing a whole prank 😭 — ♡ (@katypov) March 22, 2022

Last night's American Idol was….I don't like pranks, but it took the monotony out of things…I like the dancing…I hope… https://t.co/aTrN59beCN — Kaylene Chieko Hironaka (@wybme) March 22, 2022

I’m still mad. They took precious time from a contestant for a prank. It’s funny, I like it, oh that was a fake contestant? Okay I’m good now. #AmericanIdol — Kristina (@DisneyGuide101) March 22, 2022

