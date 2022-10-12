









American Idol fans are paying tribute to Willie Spence, who died in a car accident in Tennessee. Willie was runner-up on season 19 of the singing competition and continued his singing career after his run on the show.

Willie posted a video to his Instagram of him singing while sitting in his car just hours before he died. He captioned his post: “Lord you are my hiding place”🎤🥺.”

DouglasNow reports the 23-year-old singer passed away due to injuries sustained in car crash leaving his distraught family heartbroken. The tragic news comes little more than a year after Willie’s American Idol 2021 final appearance.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Willie Spence who died in car accident had November tour planned

Willie passed away at 23 due to injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday, October 11. No further details of the incident had been released at the time of writing.

A Douglas native, the American Idol contestant was signed to Red Label Records and had supported famous singers such as Leona Lewis.

During the season finale of his appearance on the ABC competition, he sang Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles, A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke and Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo.

Calling himself “star in the making” on Instagram following his American Idol performances, Willie continued to thrill followers with regular singing videos and had a November 2022 tour planned for London.

Singer ‘chilled from first note’ on American Idol

When Willie Spence sang the first words to Rihanna’s Diamond on American Idol in 2021, the judges were blown away. Lionel Richie told Willie he was an “undeniable star” who gave him “chills right from the first note.“

Then 21, Willie was working as a caretaker. Introducing himself on the show, he said:

You know, I do this for me, but not only for me. I do this for my family, they’ve always supported me, they’ve been there from the very beginning.

Judges gave him a golden ticket to Hollywood. He managed to make it all the way through the competition and ended his American Idol journey as runner-up to season 19 winner Chayce Beckham.

View Instagram Post

Tributes pour in for Willie

Within minutes of Willie’s death being announced, his loved ones and fans all over the world began to pay tribute. Described as a “ray of light,” the news has left thousands of American Idol viewers heartbroken.

One fan tweeted: “MY HEART IS BROKEN. God, please be with Willie Spence’s family. I cannot believe this right now.”

Singer-songwriter Jan Smith, otherwise known as Mama Jan, wrote:

My heart is broken. We’ve lost a most brilliant talent and beautiful soul. Thank you, Willie, for all you gave us. Shine bright! You already know…

A fan penned: “RIP to Willie Spence. What a talented young man with a beautiful voice! Sending heartfelt condolences and continued prayers to his family and loved ones.”

