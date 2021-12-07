Amy Slaton’s net worth has topped the scales since 1000-lb Sisters began











Amy Slaton’s weight loss journey has shown her highs and woes, from trying to get pregnant to attempting to drop the pounds in order to help her fertility. Since 1000-lb Sisters started, her net worth is off the charts.

Amy and sister Tammy were first introduced as weighing a combined 1000 pounds, hence the show title. They threw away all of their junk food with hopes to lose weight and improve their lifestyle.

Two years on, and Amy has achieved the weight goal she initially aimed for, and was even approved for bariatric surgery. Now a mom to son Gabe, her appearance on the reality show has certainly helped her earn some cash.

Amy’s finances in her pre-1000-lb Sisters era

Amy’s YouTube channel and disability benefits earned her a living pre-1000-lb Sisters.

Having come from a financially unstable background, the Slaton sisters previously revealed on the TLC show that it is hard to find work due to their complicated health conditions.

Although some viewers assumed they received disability payments as a result of weight, Amy receives the money as she is legally blind. She was born with an eye condition that severely decreased her eyes’ functionality.

YouTube ads and growing popularity on the social media site also brought in an income, but it was nothing compared to the amount of dollar she earns from TLC!

Her net worth has risen dramatically

The 1000-lb Sisters have a combined net worth of $350K, but Amy has the most at $250,000. This is likely down to running a YouTube channel for a lot longer.

Her net worth is expected to rise over time, especially if the sisters get a third year of 1000-lb Sisters which therefore leads to a potential salary increase.

We can estimate that she makes around $7,000 to $10,000 per episode, which is how much cast members on Little People Big World receive, as reported by Business Insider.

The publication says: “Per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end. Then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into Kardashian level.”

Add to her TLC salary that she makes money through merchandise, YouTube and Cameo personalized videos, and you have a wealthy reality TV star!

Despite this, Tammy claimed her sister Amy’s bills are paid by her husband Michael.

She is no stranger to the cameras

Amy was financially secure before 1000-lb Sisters, and made ends meet through her YouTube channel.

She has accumulated 470K subscribers to this day since she made her first video seven years ago.

The sisters’ fame began when their video of A Chubby Bunny Challenge in 2014 went viral with over two million views!

Amy often shares videos about product reviews that have promotion codes, meaning that she is still making additional income from her channel.

They became TLC stars when their YouTube followers contacted the network. Amy and Tammy were originally going to be on Family by the Ton, but got their own show when producers saw their videos.

