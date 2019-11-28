University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Soap opera star Andy Whyment is proving to be the surprise favourite of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Since Andy first appeared on the show around week ago, he has captured the hearts of viewers and his fellow camp mates. Andy was even voted deputy leader by the viewers in last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 27th).

But apart from the fact he’s Corrie’s Kirk Sutherland, not much is known about Andy and his career. So, how much does Andy earn from his acting career? What is his net worth?

Andy’s acting career

The 38-year-old actor from Salford completed his training at the Laine Johnson Theatre School in his hometown.

Andy appeared in a few minor TV roles throughout the nineties, before he landed his break. In 1999, Andy appeared as Darren Sinclair-Jones in The Royle Family.

A year later, Andy Whyment landed the role of Kirk in Coronation Street and the rest is history!

Andy has been playing the role of Kirk for 19 years now and has no plans to leave the show any time soon. In fact, Andy told the Mirror: “I will stay there as long as they will have me, I enjoy going to work and I think if you enjoy your job, why leave?”

What is Andy Whyment’s net worth?

Andy has definitely made big bucks from his Corrie career. It is unconfirmed how much he would have raked in over the years, as soap stars receive different pay brackets dependent on how many episodes they star in.

However, Andy has starred in 1,262 episodes according to his IMDb, so he will be one of the highest paid actors on the show.

In November 2019, The Sun confirmed that ITV bosses had signed a 12-month contract with Andy to continue appearing on Corrie. This contract cost them a mega £125,000! ITV also shelled out £100,000 for him to be on I’m A Celebrity this year.

We can assume that Andy’s 12-month contracts would have been in a similar pay grade for the past few years, meaning Andy’s net worth is definitely about the £1million mark.

Celebs Trends Now estimated Andy’s net worth in 2019 to be anywhere between $1million and $5million. However, we would say it was at the lower end of that range.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK