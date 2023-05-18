Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti both have mega-successful careers and huge net worths. Fans began talking about the showbiz couple’s wealth after witnessing the rapper’s luxurious birthday celebrations in the Philippines, during which Angela gave him a very expensive gift.

The shoe designer and the rapper are one of the music industry’s favorite couples. The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2022 and fans have been swooning over them ever since. Moreover, people also love Angela for endorsing body positivity with her ‘real body’ portrayal.

Most recently, Angela and Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, celebrated the rapper’s 42nd birthday at a luxurious resort in the Philippines.

The pair’s show of wealth and luxury coupled with Angela’s expensive gift to Yo Gotti is making many wonder about their net worth.

Inside Angela Simmons’ net worth and career

Celebrity Net Worth portal states the designer and reality television star is worth $7 million in 2023.

Most of Angela’s wealth comes from her business and TV career. Along with her sister Vanessa Simmons, she runs Pastry Footwear, which they founded in 2007. The brand sells sneakers for every mood. It also has a collection of apparel including hoodies, and sports bras as well as accessories such as backpacks, duffles, and more.

Moreover, the 35-year-old Queens native is no stranger to fame. Her father, Joseph Ward Simmons, otherwise known as Reverend Run, is a hip-hop legend. He is one of the founding members of Run DMC, one of the most famous rap groups out there.

Angela herself is a well-known reality TV star. In 2005, she featured on the MTV reality show Run’s House along with her family. She also appeared on the MTV reality show Daddy’s Girls alongside her sister Vanessa.

However, Angela’s most famous reality TV appearance has been on Growing Up Hip Hop. The star featured in 59 episodes of the show between 2016 to 2020. She was also an executive producer.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Yo Gotti’s huge net worth explored

The Rake It Up rapper is worth $16 million in 2023 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

To Gotti ,42, has released 11 albums so far and is known for his hit songs like Pose, Down In the DM, Doin 2 Much, Put a Date On It, and more.

After carving out a successful rap career for himself, Yo Gotti also ventured into the business side of things.

In 2012, he founded the record label Collective Music Group. The mogul’s banner has now signed an impressive lineup of musicians, including Moneybagg Yo, Big Boogie, Lil Poppa, GloRilla, and more.

Angela gifts a $98,000 car to Yo Gotti on his birthday

Yo Gotti’s recent birthday celebration was extravagant. Angela went all out for her man and BET reports that she private jetted in the guests of the party to the resort in the Philippines.

There was a lavish birthday cake and Angela also pulled out her massive birthday gift for Yo Gotti.

The Instagram videos from the celebration show that Angela got her man an all-black Tesla Model X SUV. Announcing the arrival of her present, the Growing Up Hip Hop star says: “Remember you said that you wanted a Tesla, well I got you one of those.”

The camera then takes us to the car which is driven right outside the resort. The suicide doors open and we see an excited Yo Gotti get in.