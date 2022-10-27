









Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s (RHOSLC) season 3 is in full swing and we take a look at cast member Angie Harrington’s husband and net worth.

The Bravo show returned with its third season on September 28. Its episode 5, titled On Thin Ice, aired on Wednesday, October 26, and the drama-packed installment has fans talking ever since.

One housewife that many fans are discussing is Angie. The star is no stranger to reality TV as she also appeared on season 1 of the Real Housewives franchise.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

Angie Harrington was also on RHOSLC season 1

Those who missed out on watching RHOSLC season 1 might not know that Angie was a part of the cast.

The first season of the show featured Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Mary Crosby, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gray and Jennie Nguyen apart from Angie.

The drama-packed season featured many fallouts between the housewives. However, despite her grand debut in season 1, Angie wasn’t a part of the season 2 cast.

The Bravo show’s second season featured all the members from RHOSLC season 1 except Angie.

The housewife was featured as a friend of Lisa Barlow in season 2 for a few episodes.

Angie and Lisa’s friendship didn’t last very long. The two had a business-related fight, reports Sportskeeda.

As the bad blood between the two women became apparent, Angie developed a closeness with two other cast members – Heathe and Whitney.

View Instagram Post

Bravo star is married to her husband Chris Harrington since 2017

Angie, 40, has been married to her corporate executive husband Chris Harrington since 2017, reports The Sun.

Chris is the president of Global Revenue and the CRO of the software company, Entrata. He previously served as the CEO of XANT.AI.

The couple tied the knot in 2017, just three years before Angie made her RHOSLC debut. The two now share a son together and Angie also has kids from a previous relationship.

Angie and Chris’ toddler is named Hart. The reality star is also the mother to two teenage sons Rome and Cole — from her previous marriage to Brett.

What is Angie and Chris’ net worth in 2022?

As per 44bars.com, as reported by The Sun, Angie has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

A lot her Angie’s wealth comes from her reality TV fame. She is also an Instagram influencer, where she has over 128,000 followers.

Angie’s husband Chris’ net worth, on the other hand, is estimated to be around $4 million in 2022, according to NetWorthPost.

The Big Brunch | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11443 The Big Brunch | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9BqyG3iiqeE/hqdefault.jpg 1124119 1124119 center 22403