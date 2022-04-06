Anthony Lopez's career as an attorney makes him one RHOM's highest earners













We were introduced to Anthony Lopez on the latest season of the Real Housewives of Miami as the boyfriend of the new cast member, Dr Nicole Martin. Fans of the show know about Nicole’s success as a doctor but not many know that her partner is just as successful.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the talented attorney as well as how much he is worth and exactly how he made his fortune, keep reading to find out.

RHOM: Julia’s ex-lover Edouard Stern was a wealthy banker

Young Dancer 2022 | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9330 Young Dancer 2022 | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/R8wu16b7NKo/hqdefault.jpg 986051 986051 center 22403

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2B Growth Enterprises/Chalk Experiences

Anthony Lopez’s net worth

With his successful career as an attorney, Anthony’s estimated net worth is over $3 million according to gossipnextdoor.

The average insurance attorney in Florida is on an average yearly salary of a whopping $137,000 so we are sure Anthony isn’t complaining!

In terms of expanding on his career, according to his LinkedIn profile, Anthony has his own law firm and is a partner of Marin, Elijaiek & Lopez, PL in Florida. He is also a successful insurance lawyer and even has his own website called Your Insurance Attorney where you can see his services.

Dr Nicole and Attorney Anthony

Dr Nicole and Anthoney have been together since 2015 from what we know as this is when the couple first made their relationship Instagram official.

However, it is still unsure if the couple is married as in 2019 Anthony was referring to Nicole as his girlfriend. Although they may not be married that doesn’t mean they don’t have an incredibly strong relationship.

After being together for four years they welcomed their adorable son Greyson into the world in February 2019 which has helped their relationship blossom even more. When Greyson was born, Nicole posted an adorable picture with the caption:

Greyson! I love you more than I ever thought possible. From your nose to your toes but especially those lips. Welcome to the world baby boy. Nicole Martin, Instagram

Anthonys heritage and family

Anthony was born on 10 September in Coral Gables which is part of South Miami. The Florida native has stayed in Miami for the majority of his life and remains there now for work.

Anthony’s parents are both of different ethnicities with his father being from Cuba and his mother, Colleen Daunt having both Irish and German heritage.

It is also clear to see that law runs in his family as it was revealed that his grandfather used to be a successful lawyer in Cuba also. Lopez’s dad was also a talented businessman and made a living selling motion picture equipment.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI ON PEACOCK EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK