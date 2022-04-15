April's new estate broker boyfriend Cody Cooper needs no Ultimatum













April Marie rose to fame on the new Netflix reality show, The Ultimatum. With the season coming to a close, fans have been intrigued to find out more about April’s new man, Cody Cooper, after she gushed over her “fairytale” romance during the reunion.

Cody is a successful real estate broker and is an entrepreneur with his own company. He appears to have his sights set on a bright future, in terms of his career and his relationship. Keep reading to find out more.

Cody Cooper is a real estate broker

The real estate broker’s business is based in Texas, which is where Cody lives also. He owns a compy called Sprout reality, which covers properties in both Houston and Austin, so Cooper splits his time between the two cities.

His company appears to be very high end, boasting properties worth millions of dollars, some reaching the 5 million mark and above. He is clearly good at what he does with reviews saying:

Cody was a pleasure to work with on our home. Honest and straightforward. Couldn’t recommend him more.

Real estate isn’t his only business

Cody’s entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t end there, however, as per his Instagram bio, he seems to have his fingers in a few of the pies. He is the co-owner of Kwikrip, which is a vape brand that you can follow and check out here on Instagram.

He is also working on a new brand that says “coming soon” in his bio, it’s called Woodcox and is set to be launched at some point in 2022 and it is set to be a luxury men’s underwear brand.

Cody has a clear entrepreneurial spirit and seems to be making big moves already in the business world.

April Marie is “obsessed” with her new man

Aprilndidnt has the best time during The Ultimatum, with her boyfriend Jake ending the relationship, although it seems to be for the best as April opened up during the reunion about her new “fairytale” romance and said:

This guy just came, swept me off my feet, we went on our first date, I didn’t think anything of it. I was just like, ‘OK, we’re gonna go to an awkward dinner, I’m gonna come home, yada yada yada. And here we are six months later, we’re still dating. He just has his sh*t together and treats me like a queen. Everything is just so picture-perfect, it’s almost too good to be true.

The feeling appears to be mutual too as Cody shared an adorable Instagram picture today of the couple on a romantic holiday in the Bahamas with the caption:

It’s only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime. We’ve travelled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality tv show… but now that it’s aired I’m so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do.