Channel 4’s hilarious dating show Celebs Go Dating is officially back on our screens in 2020. Setting celebrities up on first dates with regular folk and watching it all play out – what could be more entertaining?

The cast for series 8 includes James Lock, Dean Gaffney, Olivia Bentley, Malique Thomson-Dwyer, Amy Childs and Love Island 2019 contestant Amy Hart.

Previous to becoming famous overnight on Love Island, Amy worked as an air hostess. And within that career, as well as on reality shows like Love Island and Celebs Go Dating, your looks are bound to be picked apart.

So, are Amy Hart’s teeth real? Here’s everything you need to know…

Are Amy’s teeth real?

No, Amy’s teeth aren’t real. She said in a 2014 interview with MailOnline that she had veneers fitted when she was 17.

She said: “They made me so much more confident and willing to smile.”

Since setting foot in the Love Island villa, Amy has been all smiles. That happiness didn’t last too long as her romance with Curtis Pritchard didn’t quite work out as she’d have liked. But, onto bigger and better things, Amy’s now single, mingling and smiling again on Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Amy Hart: Teeth

Air hostess Amy has been nothing but herself since her TV career kicked off in 2019.

She had her ups and downs on Love Island, but following the show, it looks like she’s maintained a solid fan base. Amy had the nation hooked during her romance with Curtis in the villa which eventually saw her choose to leave the show.

Besides her reality TV career, the former Miss United Kingdom’s gnashers have also caught the attention of viewers, that’s for sure.

Some Twitter users suggested that the 26-year-old has dentures, while others chimed in that she’s only had veneers on the front four teeth.

All I can see is teeth 👀 #CelebsGoDating — Nakita 🦋 (@nakita_sherree) February 24, 2020

How much did the veneers cost?

It doesn’t look like Amy’s specified exactly how much her teeth set her back, but we’d estimate around £2,000 at least as each tooth can cost between £150 and £400!

Amy hasn’t just had her teeth done, she also had breast augmentation for her 21st birthday.

The procedure took her from a 34A to a 34DD and cost £5,000.

