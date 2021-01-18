Are Brandon and Julia still together from 90 Day Fiancé? 2021 update on TLC stars!











90 Day Fiancé viewers want to find out whether Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are still together – let’s see where the couple is now.

One of the most burning questions for couples on 90 Day Fiancé is where they stay together following their appearances on the TLC series.

Brandon and Julia are a fan-favourite couple on the eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé and naturally, fans of the show want to know everything about the couple, from their social media profiles to their relationship status in 2021.

So, are Brandon and Julia still together?

90 Day Fiancé: Brandon and Julia

Brandon Gibbs is a pest-control technician who lives with his parents at a farm in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. His partner, Julia Trubkina, is a dancer from Russia.

It was a love at first sight for Brandon who saw Julia at a friend’s FaceTime call. The couple got to know each other on the phone and hit it off immediately with Brandon flying to Russia a couple of times to visit Julia.

In recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, Julia and Brandon reunited in the United States.

They live together on Brandon’s parents’ farm which has become a vital part of the show.

Are Brandon and Julia still together?

Based on Brandon and Julia’s most recent social media posts, we can assume that the two are still together.

This has been a burning question for many fans of the TLC series and one fan took to Julia’s most recent Instagram post and asked: “Beautiful. Are you guys still like together?”

In response, the TLC star responded: “You need to watch the show. I post photos that have already been on the air.”

Meanwhile, another fan asked: “Is that a wedding dress???” to which Julia replied: “No, this photo appears every time our couple is shown.”

So while fans hope that Brandon and Julia are still together, it’s very likely that the two will confirm their relationship status at the end of the series.

More about Julia and Brandon’s relationship status

Julia recently did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories where she dropped a major hint that she is still living with Brandon in the US.

Answering a question from one follower, she said of her present life: “Everything is pretty nice. It’s pretty in my life. I’ve never had, like, an easy life. I all the time chose a hard life.”

Another fan asked whether Julia likes living in Virginia to which she answered: “I guess you’ll watch the episode to see how I’m enjoying it.”

Julia added that her parents “love” Brandon, explaining: “Parents very love Brandon. My parents want hug him kiss him.”

Meanwhile, Brandon also shares a lot of Instagram snaps from his life with Julia, so fingers crossed that the fan-favourite stars are still together after their stint on 90 Day Fiancé.

